The Cecilia Chorus Of New York to Offer Non-Singing Memberships
Study Brahms' Requiem With Their Music Director Mark Shapiro Monday Evenings On Zoom
Led by Music Director Mark Shapiro, The Cecilia Chorus of New York is offering the public the opportunity to become non-singing members and to learn the Brahms Requiem alongside the chorus this Fall, Mondays from 7:30 to 8:45pm on Zoom. Each week, Maestro Shapiro will lead a singposium on a movement from this masterwork. No audition is required for non-singing members. More about this membership and its benefits, including the application at https://ceciliachorus.news/non-singing-member.
Mark Shapiro said, "As a Music Director of several organizations, and a faculty member at several conservatories, I am keenly aware that we cannot take for granted that musical works long considered masterpieces will, of their own accord, remain centrally relevant and meaningful. If the pandemic has had a silver lining, it has been the opportunity to dig deeply, not only into the repertoire we cherish but indeed within our musical selves. These regular, virtual sessions have furnished the occasion to be freshly inspired by insights about what makes this particular musical language so enduringly powerful, through close exploration of one of its most perfect exemplars. If we were rehearsing weekly in person, we would not have the luxury for such investigation, which we know will profoundly enrich our musicians' and listeners' experience at our next live performance."
Katie Davis, President of The Cecilia Chorus of New York said, "We are gratified to offer the public the opportunity to join our community and discover the elements that underpin the Brahms Requiem's intricate beauty. While we can't perform right now, our mission to inform, challenge and uplift the human spirit is alive in the new and diverse group able to gather each Monday and enjoy this poignant work."
Mark Shapiro was appointed the seventh Music Director of The Cecilia Chorus of New York in 2011. The New York Times has characterized his conducting as "insightful" and acknowledged its "virtuosity and assurance," and "uncommon polish." The Cecilia Chorus of New York, winner of the ASCAP/Chorus America Alice Parker Award, was founded in 1906 and has evolved into one of the finest avocational performing arts organizations in New York City.
