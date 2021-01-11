The Cecilia Chorus Of New York Presents Their Music Director Mark Shapiro In Conversation With Composer Tom Cipullo

In the sixth episode of their free, online series You Heard Them First, Conversation, Music-Making, and More, The Cecilia Chorus of New York presents their Music Director Mark Shapiro in a Zoom conversation on January 25 at 7:30 PM with composer Tom Cipullo.

The event is free, but space is limited. Register for the program at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItcumrrDsqE9Ykhq0e3ZntEv6-T1IsDYIE.

Hailed by the American Academy of Art & Letters for music that displays "inexhaustible imagination, wit, expressive range and originality," composer Tom Cipullo's works are performed regularly throughout the United States and with increasing frequency internationally. The winner of a 2012 Guggenheim Fellowship, the 2013 Sylvia Goldstein Award from Copland House, and the 2013 Arts & Letters Award from the American Academy, Mr. Cipullo has received commissions from Music of Remembrance, SongFest, Joy in Singing, The Cecilia Chorus, the New York Festival of Song, the Mirror Visions Ensemble, Sequitur, Cantori New York, tenor Paul Sperry, mezzo-soprano Mary Ann Hart, the Five Boroughs Music Festival, pianist Jeanne Golan, soprano Martha Guth, soprano Hope Hudson, the Walt Whitman Project, baritone Jesse Blumberg, and many others. Visit him at https://tomcipullo.net/.

Mark Shapiro was appointed the seventh Music Director of The Cecilia Chorus of New York in 2011. The New York Times has characterized his conducting as "insightful" and acknowledged its "virtuosity and assurance," and "uncommon polish." The Cecilia Chorus of New York, winner of the ASCAP/Chorus America Alice Parker Award, was founded in 1906 and has evolved into one of the finest avocational performing arts organizations in New York City.

For more information about CCNY, visit http://www.ceciliachorusny.org/ or call 646-638-2535.