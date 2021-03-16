The Cecilia Chorus Of New York Presents Music Director Mark Shapiro In Conversation With Mezzo-Soprano Naomi O'Connell

In the seventh episode of their free, online series You Heard Them First, Conversation, Music-Making, and More, The Cecilia Chorus of New York presents their Music Director Mark Shapiro in a Zoom conversation on March 29 @ 7:30 PM with mezzo-soprano Naomi O'Connell.

After the conversation, join Music Director Shapiro and Ms. O'Connell for a sing-along to My Love's an Arbutus by 19th century Irish composer Charles Villiers Stanford, and find out what an arbutus is. The music is downloadable at http://www.adrianoseccomusic.it/ediz/Modern/My_love_s_an_arbutus/My_love_s_an_arbutus.pdf.

The event is free, but space is limited. Register for the program at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMpd-qvrDMoHteykesqSf-nqlAtvRxMM8wv.

Irish mezzo-soprano, stage actor and cabaret singer Naomi O'Connell visits and shares her stories -- and her voice. She has performed in concert venues across the U.S., on London's West End, and maintains an active recital and cabaret career. A proud graduate of The Juilliard School and Royal Irish Academy of Music, Ms. O'Connell is currently based in New York City. More about her at https://www.kenbensonartists.com/roster/artist/naomi-louisa-oconnell.

Mark Shapiro was appointed the seventh Music Director of The Cecilia Chorus of New York in 2011. The Cecilia Chorus of New York, winner of the ASCAP/Chorus America Alice Parker Award, was founded in 1906 and has evolved into one of the finest avocational performing arts organizations in New York City.

For more information about CCNY, visit http://www.ceciliachorusny.org/ or call 646-638-2535.