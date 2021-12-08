The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Welcomes Back A Holiday Tradition With JOY OF CHRISTMAS Concert

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine celebrates the holiday season with Joy of Christmas, part of the 2021-2022 season of Great Music in a Great Space concerts, on Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11 at 7 pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

Christmas at the Cathedral is a joyful time, and this year the Cathedral welcomes back audiences and friends for in-person music and festivity. As the past two years have shown, the magic of sharing beloved traditions with one another has the power to touch the heart and spirit. This year, the Cathedral Choirs, orchestra, and soloists, under the batons of Director of Cathedral Music Kent Tritle and Associate Choirmaster Bryan Zaros, will celebrate the holidays with Benjamin Britten's beloved Ceremony of Carols, Antonio Vivaldi's incandescent Gloria, and favorite carols sung by the whole audience.

The Cathedral will offer two performances of Joy of Christmas, on Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11. The performances of Britten's Ceremony of Carols are underwritten by Dr. Gwen Zornberg in honor of the life of Judge Deborah A. Batts.

All visitors to the Cathedral are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask for entry. For tickets and more information on Joy of Christmas, visit the Cathedral's website.

PROGRAM

Conductors

Kent Tritle

Bryan Zaros

Halley Gilbert, soprano

Katie Geissinger, mezzo-soprano

The Cathedral Choirs & Orchestra

BRITTEN Ceremony of Carols

VIVALDI Gloria