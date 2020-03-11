The Cast of HADESTOWN Will Perform on THE VIEW

Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny) and Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Twitter.

Scheduled guests for the week of MARCH 16-20 are as follows (subject to change):

Monday, March 16 - Rachel Campos-Duffy guest co-hosts; Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld")

Tuesday, March 17 - Maisie Williams ("The New Mutants")

Wednesday, March 18 - Dana Loesch (author, "Grace Canceled: How Outrage Is Destroying Lives, Ending Debate, and Endangering Democracy")

Thursday, March 19 - Sage Steele guest co-hosts; Justin Hartley ("This Is Us"); performance from the Tony Award®-winning musical "Hadestown"

Friday, March 20 - Adam Lambert (album, "Velvet")

In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. This Tony-winning new musical by Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin is a love story for today, and always.



Intertwining two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites you on a journey to the underworld and back.



Mitchell's alluring melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love, with art perhaps being THE ONE thing that can save it all.



Hadestown is A HAUNTING and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Watch the cast's performance on "Good Morning America" here:





