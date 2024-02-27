The Camp Broadway Ensemble Will Perform At The New York Pops 41st Birthday Gala Concert At Carnegie Hall This April

The Broadway Education Alliance has announced that the Camp Broadway Ensemble will perform with The New York Pops at its 41st Birthday Gala at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday, April 29, 2024. The New York Pops acclaimed Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will direct this all-star concert event that features a world-renowned 78-member orchestra. The New York Pops will honor the Grammy Award-winning icon, Clive Davis.

Camp Broadway offers aspiring tween and teen performers, ages 12-17, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in a 3-day theater program taught by a team of Broadway professionals that culminates in a musical performance on stage at Carnegie Hall, New York's most prestigious venue. Camp Broadway's exclusive program includes classes in vocal performance, movement and acting, special guests and more.

Audition tapes are being accepted now through March 8. Professional performance experience is NOT necessary, however, members of the cast must be available for rehearsals on April 27 and April 28 from 9-5 pm. For more information about casting eligibility, audition submission guidelines, rehearsal schedule, and program attributes visit https://campbroadway.com/kids-ensemble-2024/.

This year's concert marks Camp Broadway's 16th appearance with the New York Pops. “We are thrilled to have Camp Broadway join us once again for our 41st Birthday Gala,” says Anne Swanson, The New York Pops President and Executive Director. "Our partnership is always a highlight at our annual gala concert, as we bring together students from throughout the country and the world to celebrate the power of live music with our orchestra.”

Camp Broadway is an award-winning theater arts enrichment program that provides children access to exceptional performing arts instruction and performance opportunities. To learn more about this and other Camp Broadway camps, classes and events, visit, www.CampBroadway.com.

To learn more about The New York Pops, visit https://newyorkpops.org/41st-birthday-gala.