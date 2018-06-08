The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes the Legendary Carolee Carmello

This week we're preparing ourselves for the biggest weekend of the Broadway season (TONY WEEKEND!) by sitting down with Tony-nominated powerhouse performer Carolee Carmello! We're making Adam Rippon proud by pouring out Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc while Carolee spills about her impressive musical theatre career, how Parade almost passed her by (#REVIVEPARADE), and the water bottle that drove her bonkers in Mamma Mia! "What Have You Seen This Week?" finds us raving about Katrina Lenk in The Band's Visit and sharing our love for William Finn from the Press Preview of The Royal Family of Broadway at Barrington with #FriendsoftheShow Hayley Podschun, Kathy Fitzgerald, and A.J. Shively!

Game Master Kimberly leads us through the new games "Sweeney Was...(Attend the Tale of Someone Else!)" and "All The Broadwaysted Time" (with a flawed scoring system) and then Carolee spends some quality time in Kevin's Corner. Carolee shares how she succeeded without formal musical theatre training, how a wig helps her get in character, and how many weeks her family won on "Family Feud."

We have an absolute blast with the legendary Carolee Carmello so grab a glass and some headphones and join us as new #FriendoftheShow Carolee Carmello gets Broadwaysted!

But WAIT--there's more! This week the Broadwaysted Crew and our friends at Goldstar are happy to bring you an amazing offer to perk up your "What Have You Seen This Week?" conversations! Visit Goldstar.com or use their free app to purchase highly-discounted tickets to all forms of live entertainment and enter the code BROADWAY at checkout for an ADDITIONAL $10 OFF! You have until June 30th to use the code, so go out and see a show and make sure to send us a pic of you with your program on social media!

Listen to the episode here:

About Carolee : Carolee Carmello is a Tony-nominated actress and singer who has delighted audiences in some of the biggest shows on Broadway and around the country for the past few decades. She's appeared on Broadway in City of Angels, Falsettos, 1776, Parade (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical), The Scarlet Pimpernel, Kiss Me, Kate, Urinetown, Mamma Mia!, Lestat, The Addams Family, Sister Act, Scandalous (Tony nomination), Finding Neverland, and Tuck Everlasting. Carolee also performed in the national tours of Big River, Les Miserables, Falsettos, and Chess. Follow her on Social Media @CaroleeCarmello

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

