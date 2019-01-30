The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes Chris McCarrell from THE LIGHTNING THIEF Tour

This week the Broadwaysted crew is thrilled to be welcoming back Chris McCarrell to talk all about the amazing The Lightning Thief national tour!

We're pouring out Hudson Manhattan Rye, Montelobos Mezcal, and cider while Chris answers Bryan's mythology-themed "Would You Rather" questions, dishes about his favorite book he never read, and shares his excitement for the national tour (his first ever tour!) of The Lightning Thief.

In "What Have You Seen This Week," Kevin and Bryan rave about Choir Boy and Chris gives a throw-back shout out to Head Over Heels. Game Master Kimberly leads all of us through a Young Adult Fantasy novel-themed round of "Plot Points" and then introduces the new game "Lights of Broadway Thief."

Chris also talks about a day of soup eating in "Kevin's Corner," we chat about diagetic versus non-diagetic songs, and then Chris shares how being himself was the best thing he ever could have done for his career and his life. We have an amazing time with Chris McCarrell so get your tickets to see him in The Lightning Thief tour and listen in as Chris gets Broadwaysted!

Chris's Bio : Chris McCarrell made his Broadway debut in the revival of Les Miserables, originally performing the role of Joly and understudying Marius and later taking over the role of Marius. Chris also appeared as Lost Boy "Nibs" in the NBC special Peter Pan Live! Currently, Chris is appearing as the lead, Percy Jackson, in the national tour of the hit new musical The Lightning Thief based on the incredibly popular novel by Rick Riordan. A graduate of Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music and a native Ohioan, you can follow him on social media @ChrisMzCarrell.

