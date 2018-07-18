The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes BE MORE CHILL Composer Joe Iconis and Producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper

It's been a brutally hot summer lately, but this week we're so excited to Be More Chill with the talented and fabulous Joe Iconis and Jennifer Ashley Tepper!

We're being fancy and pouring out Manhattans with our favorite Hudson Manhattan Rye Whiskey...well, we aren't pouring them out; they're being made for us by Guest Bartender and Be More Chill Musical Director Emily Marshall! Joe and Jennifer spill about Be More Chill's journey from regional premiere to Tumblr/Spotify Domination to it's highly-anticipated NYC premiere.

They also dish about their individual high school experiences, Joe's XXL Show t-shirts collection, and Fyvush Finkel in Little Shop of Horrors. Game Master Kimberly leads us through a few rounds of the classic "Heads Up" then introduces the new, Be More Chill-inspired game entitled "Do You Wanna Upgrade?" with Lights of Broadway Show Cards. Joe and Jennifer also take a trip to "Kevin's Corner" where they cast a musical version of "Home Alone 2" and we talk about the brilliance that is Linda Eder.

We have an absolute blast with Joe Iconis, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and Emily Marshall so listen in as we get Broadwaysted and make sure to get your tickets to Be More Chill!

Listen to the episode here:

About Joe : Joe Iconis is a writer and performer. As a composer - lyricist - book writer, he has authored the musicals Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, ReWrite, Theaterworks USA's The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks and We The People, and the currently in development Hunter S. Thompson Musicaland Love In Hate Nation. The original cast recording of his musical phenomenon Be More Chill has over 80 million streams, and his song "Broadway, Here I Come!" was hailed by the New York Times as a new entry in the Great American Songbook. He has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, an ASCAP Harold Adamson Lyric Award, a Doris Duke Grant, and a MAC John Wallowitch Songwriting Award. Follow him @MrJoeIconis

About Jennifer : Jennifer Ashley Tepper is the Creative and Programming Director at Feinstein's/54 Below, and the author of The Untold Stories of Broadway book series. Tepper's producing work on original ventures has gained praise from publications including The Huffington Post, The New York Times, Buzzfeed, Playbill, Newsday, the New York Post, and more. On Broadway, Tepper has worked on shows in directing, producing, and marketing capacities, including [title of show], The Performers, the 2011 revival of Godspell, and the 2013 revival of Macbeth. She has also worked at off-Broadway and regional theaters, including Second Stage Theatre, Ars Nova, The York Theatre, Weston Playhouse, and Goodspeed. Follow her @jenashtep

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

