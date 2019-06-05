The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Talks Broadway Bares with WICKED's Ryan Jackson

This week the Broadwaysted Crew is letting it ALL hang out with Wicked company member and "Broadway Bares" performer Ryan Jackson!

We're pouring out Milagro Tequila and Van Brunt Stillhouse Whiskey as Ryan spills about facing his fear of heights in Wicked, the excitement (and hunger) of Bares season and what to expect from "Broadway Bares: Take Off," and landing a makeup gig at The Lion King on Broadway.

Game Master Kimberly introduces the game "What Kind of Bear Are You?" with our favorite Lights of Broadway Show Cards...which basically turns into Kevin answering questions as Gwen Verdon as a Bear. We also try to decipher some hilarious "Before and Afters," chat about Sea Monsters, and Ryan visits "Kevin's Corner" (brought to you by our friends at Goldstar) where we remember the pop star Jewel.

We have an amazing time with Ryan so grab your earbuds and favorite cocktail and listen in as Ryan Jackson gets Broadwaysted!

Ryan is raising money for Broadway Cares, the incredible organization behind "Broadway Bares," so please consider donating to Ryan's fundraising page at https://donate.broadwaycares.org/fundraiser/2059926. "Broadway Bares: Take Off" is taking place on Sunday, June 16th at the Hammerstein Ballroom with two performances: one at 9:30pm and one at Midnight. For tickets and more information, visit https://broadwaycares.org/pre-event/broadway-bares-2019/.

About Ryan : Ryan Jackson is an accomplished performer and makeup artist who is currently a member of the company of Wicked on Broadway. Previously, Ryan toured the country with Wicked and Doctor Dolittle and appeared in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers at Goodspeed. Ryan has appeared in multiple "Broadway Bares" and currently assists with the makeup department of The Lion King on Broadway. Follow Ryan on social media @its_ryan_jackson

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

