The Broadway Community Mourns The Passing of Marin Mazzie
BroadwayWorld was saddened to report yesterday the passing of Marin Mazzie at age 57. Mazzie had previously suffered from and shared publicly her battle with ovarian cancer. The news was confirmed to BWW by her publicist.
Three-time Tony Award nominee Marin Mazzie was in many of the country's major symphony halls, cabaret and concert venues, and was seen starring in some of the most memorable musicals on the Broadway stage and in London's West End.
She most recently starred on Broadway as Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's acclaimed revival of THE KING AND I. Previous to that, Mazzie originated the role of Mother in the original Broadway production of RAGTIME, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics nominations.
The Broadway community took to social media to share memories and condolences. See some of the tributes to Mazzie below.
Grateful to @leslieodomjr for snapping these pics & sending them to me last night
I made it a point never to miss Marin in anything (her Next to Normal performance with Daniel, my god), it meant the world when they came to see us.
What a light, how lucky we were
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 14, 2018
Marin Mazzie, you were an idol and an icon. Sending love to her loved ones on this profound loss.- Caissie Levy (@CaissieLevy) September 13, 2018
Watch this right now. She was luminous. #MarinMazzie Rest in power. https://t.co/lax7NDbXsf- Michael Urie (@michaelurie) September 13, 2018
#MarinMazzie a sad day. The world and it stages have lost a fierce one today!! Rest In Peace you super hero. Xx- Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) September 13, 2018
Oh beautiful, powerful, brilliant, bold, magnificent Marin. You will always be. I am holding Jason close in my heart.
A post shared by Jordan Roth (@jordan_roth) on Sep 13, 2018 at 12:39pm PDT
A post shared by Jennifer Simard (@thejennifersimard) on Sep 13, 2018 at 1:07pm PDT
She was a Light, a supremely open & generous being, a hilarity, a singular talent, a beloved friend, a life force, a wise one, among many things, & here she is in TROJAN WOMEN which I directed in 1996 when she and Jason met & began a love story for the ages. RIP Marin Mazzie. ?? pic.twitter.com/wfC2tEbkAd- Tina Landau (@TinaLandau) September 13, 2018
My beloved Marin Mazzie... your gift will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace, my friend. ?? pic.twitter.com/0AnPVAmh61- Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) September 13, 2018
RIP Marin Mazzie, 57, formidable Broadway leading lady, Mother of us all pic.twitter.com/1U4EFISfpt- Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) September 13, 2018
We are devastated by the news of Marin Mazzie's passing. She was a leading lady who gave new definition to strength both on and off stage. Our hearts are with @JasonDanieley and everyone else who loved her. https://t.co/KUrPPn2rxY- Actors' Equity (@ActorsEquity) September 13, 2018
Broadway is mourning this wonderfully kind and incredibly talented actress. Marin you are on everyone's hearts today and we salute you. What a loss. Thank you for inspiring us with your life and showering us with your incredible performances! https://t.co/kt3rfzo22s- Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) September 13, 2018
Rest in Peace @MarinMazzie. All love to @JasonDanieley https://t.co/4yfYjrxD5n- Amanda Green (@amanda_green) September 13, 2018
Remembering the extraordinary and beloved Marin Mazzie. pic.twitter.com/dHYutNnD4L- LincolnCenterTheater (@LCTheater) September 13, 2018
The divine and courageous Marin Mazzie was #TonyAwards-nominated for PASSION, RAGTIME, and KISS ME, KATE. We join with her husband, Broadway's Jason Daniele, her friends and family, and all her fans to mourn her untimely passing. Rest in peace. https://t.co/UBVTuJL7GH pic.twitter.com/vNp1rxWn1m- The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) September 13, 2018
Oh @JasonDanieley... The deepest of losses all around!! So sorry for this heartbreak & the loss of your lovely & enchanting, Marin!! She was overflowing with talent & breathtaking on and off stage!! ?????? https://t.co/iFtRQjXISd- Sydney Lucas (@SydneyLucasNYC) September 13, 2018
Wow. What a woman, what a performer, what an artist. ?? https://t.co/Wdhy4TLBPU- Adrienne Warren (@adriennelwarren) September 13, 2018
All through rehearsal of King and I, we were careful about Marin's stamina. First run came, she put on the 40 pound dresses, and powered though the show with unequaled grace and ease. She was a superhero. I never learned so much about life from anyone. A profound artist.- Bartlett Sher (@bartlett_sher) September 13, 2018
Just watched this at dinner, now completely in tears. My god, we were lucky to have this woman. #RIPMarinMazzie Losing My Mind - Marin Mazzie https://t.co/mQrhywhZFS via @YouTube- Max von Essen (@MaxizPad) September 13, 2018
Today we join the world in remembering the radiant Marin Mazzie. She was pure light both onstage and off. We had the honor of working with her on CARRIE where she shook audiences to the core. We send our love to Jason, her family, friends & our CARRIE family. pic.twitter.com/Q4gDzoZK3c- MCC Theater (@mcctheater) September 13, 2018
VIDEO: Remembering Marin Mazzie's Greatest Performances https://t.co/8itMDYjwI2 #singOUT- ROSIE (@Rosie) September 13, 2018
Marin was the definition of grace in the face of any adversity. She was the soundtrack of a generation. An advocate. An artist. A beautiful soul. An inspiration in countless ways. My hero.- Alexandra Silber (@alsilbs) September 13, 2018
Journey On, beloved Marin. https://t.co/FvKGlYLuEv
Dearest One. ??You are an inspiration. Rest In Peace https://t.co/0ihs5Nsmej- Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) September 13, 2018
Forever in our hearts, Marin Mazzie. pic.twitter.com/tspXMSl9ZG- AmericanTheatreWing (@TheWing) September 13, 2018
We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Marin Mazzie. Our hearts are with Jason Danieley and their families, as we remember Marin's beautiful spirit, talent, and immeasurable contributions to our Broadway community and the world. pic.twitter.com/ompL7GhzR1- Feinstein's/54 Below (@54Below) September 13, 2018
Oh, this is such awfully sad news. What a radiant woman. What a deeply gifted artist. Love to her family and friends. https://t.co/hifIrxJ8ej- Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) September 13, 2018
What a sad day for the theater community. RIP, Marin.- George Salazar (@georgesalazar) September 13, 2018
Devestated to hear about the passing of the great #MarinMazzie. Sending love to @JasonDanieley & her entire family. R.I.P.- Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) September 13, 2018
Marin Mazzie, exquisite, gifted Lady of The Theatre-beautiful, extraordinary Singer/Actress. So very sorry to hear about her passing away. Deepest condolences & love to her lovely husband @jasondanieley. Marin Mazzie, Broadway Musical Star, Is Dead at 57 https://t.co/KBrZrwcP1d- Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) September 13, 2018
??There is no one like her. She was so special. This hurts and hurts. What a loss for the world, truly. I feel so blessed to have been part of her world. Miss you already Marin. ??
A post shared by Betsy Wolfe (@bwolfepack) on Sep 13, 2018 at 1:09pm PDT
I am deeply saddened by the news of my colleague, my friend, and one of the most gifted individials that I had the pleasure of knowing. Marin was LIGHT, and her GIFTS of love will be missed. Her voice will be forever heard in the winds, as she is dancing on the clouds.- Stafford Arima (@StaffordArima) September 13, 2018
I loved Marin Mazzie. So much. She was everything. She was a brilliant, strong, kind, inspiring, bright light in the Broadway community and the world. I couldn't believe it every time I was lucky enough to be in her orbit, at 54 Below or otherwise. This tragic loss is unfathomable. Just devastating. This is Marin and Jonathan Larson backstage while doing Carousel in summer stock in 1981 at the Barn Theatre in Michigan. She was 20 years old, he was 21. When I found this photo at The Library of Congress in 2016 and sent it to Marin, she wrote back: "Jennifer! This just put a huge smile on my face. I remember having this pic taken. I was playing Carrie and this was Jonathan's character from the opening waltz. I'll never forget the bell kicks he had to do at the end of the number!! Great memory!" Then a few minutes later, she took the time to email me again: "Just remembered he named that character "Mr Witherspoon"! You've sent me down memory lane!" Marin was everything you wanted a legend to be, and then some. The bravest, the most generous, the most one-of-a-kind. In her performances, in her life. "Measure in love." ??
A post shared by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (@jenashtep) on Sep 13, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT
Getting the opportunity to share a space and learn from you, Marin, was an experience I will never forget....my heart is heavy...sending love and condolences to the family......#MarinMazzie #RIP- Patina Miller (@patinamiller) September 13, 2018
Actress- Max von Essen (@MaxizPad) September 13, 2018
Singer
Human
Warrior
Woman
Mega-talent
Light
Goddess
Force
Inspiration
Gift to us all for too brief a time.
RIP beautiful Marin Mazzie. @MarinMazzie pic.twitter.com/mvfxIXnG2L
This is absolutely devastating. What a bright, shining light she was, and will continue to be, to our community. She inspired so many of us. My heart is with Jason and her family. https://t.co/iwffogXiND- Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) September 13, 2018
Rest in peace Marin Mazzie, a great Broadway star and in every way a formidable voice, gone much too soon at 57. Here she is singing "Back to Before" from Ragtime. https://t.co/66GS4RrKNW- Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 13, 2018
I used put on my cd of Passion or Ragtime to sing along with her. I wanted to sound just like her. That blend of warmth and strength and soul. She was a light to all and we are so lucky to have known her for the time that we did. Love to you Marin. A beautiful inspiration. ?????? pic.twitter.com/8CrLIcbpkP- Kate Baldwin (@RealKateBaldwin) September 13, 2018
What an angel she was/is. RIP sweet Marin. https://t.co/y17hYeroOd- Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) September 13, 2018
??Never met a more courageous inspiring unselfish soul than @MarinMazzie Her smile could light up an entire theater, her laughter was liquid gold, and that voice that channeled the gods. For everything you gave us Marin, thank you. I miss you already and forever.- Victoria Clark (@Vicki_Clark) September 14, 2018
I almost put this in black and white but there is no part of her that wasn't bold and in vibrant color. An extraordinary talent and a completely supportive friend. Go listen to her right now and know what we've lost but then forever revel in what she gave us. Rest in power, sweet Marin. Sending so much love to @jdanieley.
A post shared by Julia Murney (@pepamama) on Sep 13, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT
Rest In Peace, Beautiful Angel https://t.co/PzKTKjwc91- Daphne Rubin-Vega (@daphnerubinvega) September 13, 2018
To watch @MarinMazzie work was like watching a masterclass on how to be a leading lady. She was kind, hard-working, dignified, and respectful of others always. A real pro. She taught me so much! I loved & admired her. 1/2- Carmen Cusack (@carmen_cusack) September 13, 2018
To have worked with her was an honor, a privilege. @JasonDanieley , you are so loved & I am truly sorry. You both inspire us all to be better. We are here for you. Marin, RIP beautiful queen. 2/2- Carmen Cusack (@carmen_cusack) September 13, 2018
The great #MarinMazzie has passed away. The love she and her husband @JasonDanieley had for each other was so inspirational. I will also never forget how OBSESSED I was, sitting in the RAGTIME pit, hearing her brilliant performance. "The house on the hill was MOTHERS' domain..."- Seth Rudetsky (@SethRudetsky) September 13, 2018
RIP Marin. Wow, how lucky we were to bask in your theatre greatness. ??- Ryann Redmond (@ryannreds) September 13, 2018