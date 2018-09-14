Obituaries

The Broadway Community Mourns The Passing of Marin Mazzie

Sep. 14, 2018  

BroadwayWorld was saddened to report yesterday the passing of Marin Mazzie at age 57. Mazzie had previously suffered from and shared publicly her battle with ovarian cancer. The news was confirmed to BWW by her publicist.

VIDEO: Remembering Marin Mazzie's Greatest Performances - Watch Here!

Three-time Tony Award nominee Marin Mazzie was in many of the country's major symphony halls, cabaret and concert venues, and was seen starring in some of the most memorable musicals on the Broadway stage and in London's West End.

She most recently starred on Broadway as Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's acclaimed revival of THE KING AND I. Previous to that, Mazzie originated the role of Mother in the original Broadway production of RAGTIME, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics nominations.

The Broadway community took to social media to share memories and condolences. See some of the tributes to Mazzie below.

Grateful to @leslieodomjr for snapping these pics & sending them to me last night
I made it a point never to miss Marin in anything (her Next to Normal performance with Daniel, my god), it meant the world when they came to see us.
??????
What a light, how lucky we were pic.twitter.com/4uVEP3tUsC

I love you, Marin. ??

A post shared by Jennifer Simard (@thejennifersimard) on Sep 13, 2018 at 1:07pm PDT

I loved Marin Mazzie. So much. She was everything. She was a brilliant, strong, kind, inspiring, bright light in the Broadway community and the world. I couldn't believe it every time I was lucky enough to be in her orbit, at 54 Below or otherwise. This tragic loss is unfathomable. Just devastating. This is Marin and Jonathan Larson backstage while doing Carousel in summer stock in 1981 at the Barn Theatre in Michigan. She was 20 years old, he was 21. When I found this photo at The Library of Congress in 2016 and sent it to Marin, she wrote back: "Jennifer! This just put a huge smile on my face. I remember having this pic taken. I was playing Carrie and this was Jonathan's character from the opening waltz. I'll never forget the bell kicks he had to do at the end of the number!! Great memory!" Then a few minutes later, she took the time to email me again: "Just remembered he named that character "Mr Witherspoon"! You've sent me down memory lane!" Marin was everything you wanted a legend to be, and then some. The bravest, the most generous, the most one-of-a-kind. In her performances, in her life. "Measure in love." ??

A post shared by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (@jenashtep) on Sep 13, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT

