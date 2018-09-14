The Broadway Community Mourns The Passing of Marin Mazzie

BroadwayWorld was saddened to report yesterday the passing of Marin Mazzie at age 57. Mazzie had previously suffered from and shared publicly her battle with ovarian cancer. The news was confirmed to BWW by her publicist.

VIDEO: Remembering Marin Mazzie's Greatest Performances - Watch Here!

Three-time Tony Award nominee Marin Mazzie was in many of the country's major symphony halls, cabaret and concert venues, and was seen starring in some of the most memorable musicals on the Broadway stage and in London's West End.

She most recently starred on Broadway as Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's acclaimed revival of THE KING AND I. Previous to that, Mazzie originated the role of Mother in the original Broadway production of RAGTIME, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics nominations.

The Broadway community took to social media to share memories and condolences. See some of the tributes to Mazzie below.

She was a Light, a supremely open & generous being, a hilarity, a singular talent, a beloved friend, a life force, a wise one, among many things, & here she is in TROJAN WOMEN which I directed in 1996 when she and Jason met & began a love story for the ages. RIP Marin Mazzie . ?? pic.twitter.com/wfC2tEbkAd

#MarinMazzie a sad day. The world and it stages have lost a fierce one today!! Rest In Peace you super hero. Xx

Watch this right now. She was luminous. #MarinMazzie Rest in power. https://t.co/lax7NDbXsf

Marin Mazzie , you were an idol and an icon. Sending love to her loved ones on this profound loss.

We are devastated by the news of Marin Mazzie's passing. She was a leading lady who gave new definition to strength both on and off stage. Our hearts are with @JasonDanieley and everyone else who loved her. https://t.co/KUrPPn2rxY - Actors' Equity (@ActorsEquity) September 13, 2018

Broadway is mourning this wonderfully kind and incredibly talented actress. Marin you are on everyone's hearts today and we salute you. What a loss. Thank you for inspiring us with your life and showering us with your incredible performances! https://t.co/kt3rfzo22s - Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) September 13, 2018

The divine and courageous Marin Mazzie was #TonyAwards-nominated for PASSION, RAGTIME, and KISS ME, KATE. We join with her husband, Broadway's Jason Daniele, her friends and family, and all her fans to mourn her untimely passing. Rest in peace. https://t.co/UBVTuJL7GH pic.twitter.com/vNp1rxWn1m - The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) September 13, 2018

Oh @JasonDanieley... The deepest of losses all around!! So sorry for this heartbreak & the loss of your lovely & enchanting, Marin!! She was overflowing with talent & breathtaking on and off stage!! ?????? https://t.co/iFtRQjXISd - Sydney Lucas (@SydneyLucasNYC) September 13, 2018

All through rehearsal of King and I, we were careful about Marin's stamina. First run came, she put on the 40 pound dresses, and powered though the show with unequaled grace and ease. She was a superhero. I never learned so much about life from anyone. A profound artist. - Bartlett Sher (@bartlett_sher) September 13, 2018

Today we join the world in remembering the radiant Marin Mazzie. She was pure light both onstage and off. We had the honor of working with her on CARRIE where she shook audiences to the core. We send our love to Jason, her family, friends & our CARRIE family. pic.twitter.com/Q4gDzoZK3c - MCC Theater (@mcctheater) September 13, 2018

Marin was the definition of grace in the face of any adversity. She was the soundtrack of a generation. An advocate. An artist. A beautiful soul. An inspiration in countless ways. My hero.



Journey On, beloved Marin. https://t.co/FvKGlYLuEv - Alexandra Silber (@alsilbs) September 13, 2018

We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Marin Mazzie. Our hearts are with Jason Danieley and their families, as we remember Marin's beautiful spirit, talent, and immeasurable contributions to our Broadway community and the world. pic.twitter.com/ompL7GhzR1 - Feinstein's/54 Below (@54Below) September 13, 2018

Oh, this is such awfully sad news. What a radiant woman. What a deeply gifted artist. Love to her family and friends. https://t.co/hifIrxJ8ej - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) September 13, 2018

What a sad day for the theater community. RIP, Marin. - George Salazar (@georgesalazar) September 13, 2018

I am deeply saddened by the news of my colleague, my friend, and one of the most gifted individials that I had the pleasure of knowing. Marin was LIGHT, and her GIFTS of love will be missed. Her voice will be forever heard in the winds, as she is dancing on the clouds. - Stafford Arima (@StaffordArima) September 13, 2018

View this post on Instagram I loved Marin Mazzie. So much. She was everything. She was a brilliant, strong, kind, inspiring, bright light in the Broadway community and the world. I couldn't believe it every time I was lucky enough to be in her orbit, at 54 Below or otherwise. This tragic loss is unfathomable. Just devastating. This is Marin and Jonathan Larson backstage while doing Carousel in summer stock in 1981 at the Barn Theatre in Michigan. She was 20 years old, he was 21. When I found this photo at The Library of Congress in 2016 and sent it to Marin, she wrote back: "Jennifer! This just put a huge smile on my face. I remember having this pic taken. I was playing Carrie and this was Jonathan's character from the opening waltz. I'll never forget the bell kicks he had to do at the end of the number!! Great memory!" Then a few minutes later, she took the time to email me again: "Just remembered he named that character "Mr Witherspoon"! You've sent me down memory lane!" Marin was everything you wanted a legend to be, and then some. The bravest, the most generous, the most one-of-a-kind. In her performances, in her life. "Measure in love." ?? A post shared by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (@jenashtep) on Sep 13, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT

Getting the opportunity to share a space and learn from you, Marin, was an experience I will never forget....my heart is heavy...sending love and condolences to the family......#MarinMazzie #RIP - Patina Miller (@patinamiller) September 13, 2018

This is absolutely devastating. What a bright, shining light she was, and will continue to be, to our community. She inspired so many of us. My heart is with Jason and her family. https://t.co/iwffogXiND - Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) September 13, 2018