The Assembly's Deceleration Lab Continues With Nehassaiu DeGannes' Ebb & Lo'
The event takes place tonight at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
The second and final showing of new work developed in The Assembly's Deceleration Lab is TONIGHT (Saturday, December 19th) at 7pm ET/4pm PT! Lab artist Nehassaiu deGannes' has assembled over two dozen artists to collaborate on EBB & lo', a devised exigesis of the life and writing of poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning.
Free reservations may be made at assemblytheater.org/lab.
What If Elizabeth Barrett Browning's father forbade her & all her siblings (brothers & sisters) from marrying, because he knew there was a black Jamaican ancestor or two swimming in their blood? EBB & lo' is a devised exegesis of love & (Caribbean) blackness, race & repatriation, taboo, erasure, literary genius, distance & otherness.
Created by Nehassaiu deGannes
Digital theater director/co-conceptual artist Shoshanah Tarkow
In collaboration with Toree Alexandre, Peter Anderson, Adam Burnett, Debbie Bernstein, Kimiye Corwin, Kelley Faulkner, Lynnette Freeman, Robin Galloway, Lisa Green, Lian-Marie Holmes, LaWanda Hopkins, Cloteal Horne, Rosamond S. King, Kate MacCluggage, Tanya Anderson Martin, Antonio Miniño, Kate Mulley, ChristiAnna Nelson, lisa nevada, Ravin Patterson, Erin Margaret Pettigrew, Cristina Quintana (CQ), Kerrie Seymour, Dorcas Sowunmi, Michele Shupe, Moira Stone, Cherry Lou Sy & Sandy York
Learn more about the Deceleration Lab here.
"The Deceleration Lab is a new initiative by The Assembly to support artists we love in creating new theatrical projects that use and experiment with multi-perspective, multi-disciplinary, and collaborative models of creation."
The 2020 Deceleration Lab artists are Nehassaiu deGannes & Matthew Paul Olmos.
The Assembly, a collaborative theater collective whose ten original plays include New York Times Critic's Pick HOME/SICK and Seagullmachine, launched the Deceleration Lab to support artists in The Assembly's broader community to develop work that takes artistic risks, challenges traditional hierarchical structures, and creates new professional opportunities for the participating artists.
THE ASSEMBLY is a collective of multi-disciplinary performance artists committed to realizing a visceral and intelligent theater for a new generation. Assembly members unite varied perspectives in service of wide-reaching, unabashedly theatrical and rigorously researched ensemble performances, crafted to spark conversation with their audiences. Their work embraces the complexities of our present moment; it is a call for empathy and engagement. Embracing collaboration as the core of the creative process, the company chooses projects through consensus and develops text, action and design side-by-side within the rehearsal environment. From workshops to productions to post-performance discussions, The Assembly is dedicated to rooting its artists, audiences, and peers in a profound sense of community.
The New York Times called The Assembly "A cutting-edge young theater collective...intense and thoughtful." The Wall Street Journal described them as "passionate, formally inventive theater makers who make much of delving into historical texts." Huffington Post called the group "makers of amazingly provocative theater."
The Assembly is Stephen Aubrey, Ben Beckley, Emily Caffery, Jess Chayes and Meredith Lucio.
The Deceleration Lab is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
