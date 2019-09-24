The Art House Gallery Presents LOST, THEN FOUND
Art House Gallery is excited to present "Lost, Then Found", a group exhibit presented as a part of the 29th Annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour!
Loss is a feeling no one escapes. It takes its shape in losing a one of a kind heirloom to experiencing the death of a loved one. That indescribable feeling of emptiness can leave a person feeling helpless. You are not alone. The effects of loss can be devastating or it can be transcending. It is up to you to determine your experience and your outcome. It is up to you to find peace. This exhibition illustrates this challenging, yet rewarding journey.
Participating Artists:
ShinyYoung An
Luis Alves
Viktoriya Basina
Dara Campbell
Dorie Dahlberg
Jesus Dzeloski
Lisa Ficarelli-Halpern
Jodie Fink
Megan Klim
Beatrice Mady
Tanvi Malushte
Patrick McCoy
Winifred McNeil
Ibou Ndoye
Lane O'Shea
Anna Ryabtsov
Yemaya Santos
Diana Schmertz
Renelle White Buffalo
M.H. Yaghooti
Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions produces and presents original theater, events, visual arts, adult and youth arts education classes, festivals such as Your Move and The Sixth Borough Comedy Festival, and the citywide arts festival, JC Fridays. For more information about our programs, please visit our website at www.arthouseproductions.org.
Opening Reception is on Friday, October 4th from 6pm to 9pm.
Studio Tour Hours are: Saturday and Sunday 10/5 & 10/6, Noon to 6pm
Show runs until October 26th.
Gallery Hours will be Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 3pm.
Appointments available - Contact gallery@arthouseproductions.org for information.
Curated by Andrea McKenna
Art House is located at 262 17th Street in Jersey City and is a 5,500 square foot facility with elevator access, accessible bathrooms, and wheelchair ramp accessibility. For additional accessibility requests and inquiries, please contact info@arthouseproductions.org or call 201-918-6019.
