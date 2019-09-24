The Art House Gallery Presents LOST, THEN FOUND

Art House Gallery is excited to present "Lost, Then Found", a group exhibit presented as a part of the 29th Annual Jersey City Art & Studio Tour!

Loss is a feeling no one escapes. It takes its shape in losing a one of a kind heirloom to experiencing the death of a loved one. That indescribable feeling of emptiness can leave a person feeling helpless. You are not alone. The effects of loss can be devastating or it can be transcending. It is up to you to determine your experience and your outcome. It is up to you to find peace. This exhibition illustrates this challenging, yet rewarding journey.

Participating Artists:

ShinyYoung An

Luis Alves

Viktoriya Basina

Dara Campbell

Dorie Dahlberg

Jesus Dzeloski

Lisa Ficarelli-Halpern

Jodie Fink

Sean Gallagher

Megan Klim

Beatrice Mady

Tanvi Malushte

Patrick McCoy

Winifred McNeil

Ibou Ndoye

Lane O'Shea

Anna Ryabtsov

Yemaya Santos

Diana Schmertz

Renelle White Buffalo

M.H. Yaghooti

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions produces and presents original theater, events, visual arts, adult and youth arts education classes, festivals such as Your Move and The Sixth Borough Comedy Festival, and the citywide arts festival, JC Fridays. For more information about our programs, please visit our website at www.arthouseproductions.org.

Opening Reception is on Friday, October 4th from 6pm to 9pm.

Studio Tour Hours are: Saturday and Sunday 10/5 & 10/6, Noon to 6pm

Show runs until October 26th.

Gallery Hours will be Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 3pm.

Appointments available - Contact gallery@arthouseproductions.org for information.

Curated by Andrea McKenna

Art House is located at 262 17th Street in Jersey City and is a 5,500 square foot facility with elevator access, accessible bathrooms, and wheelchair ramp accessibility. For additional accessibility requests and inquiries, please contact info@arthouseproductions.org or call 201-918-6019.





