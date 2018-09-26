The Actors Fund to Host Screening of FALSETTOS

The Actors Fund announces today that in partnership with The Jacob Burns Film Center's series Life on Stage, tickets are now on sale for a special screening of the five-time Tony Award nominated musical Falsettos, captured LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER during its 2016 revival.

Directed by James Lapine, who co-wrote the book withWilliam Finn, the show's composer and lyricist, and starring two-time Tony Award winner, Christan Borle; two-time Tony Award nominee, Andrew Rannells; two-time Tony Award nominee,Stephanie J. Block; and two time-Tony Award nominee, Brandon Uranowtiz; Anthony Rosenthal; Tracie Thoms and Betsy Wolfe, the musical tells the story of a gay man, his wife, lover, about-to-be bar mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbian couple next door in a profoundly funny and poignant look at what makes a modern family.The post-film Q &A will be moderated by four-time Tony Award-winning producer and Jacob Burns Film Center board member Dori Berinstein.

Live From Lincoln Center presents Falsettos. Produced for the stage by Lincoln Center Theater in association with Jujamcyn Theaters. For more information on LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER visit: http://www.livefromlincolncenter.org/. Falsettos is available for streaming exclusively on BroadwayHD.com.

The screening begins at 6:00 PM at the Jacob Burns Film Center (364 Manville Road, Pleasantville, NY). Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers and can be purchased by visiting burnsfilmcenter.org.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

