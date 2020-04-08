The Actors Fund Offers Financial Wellness Program
The Actors Center is offering the Financial Wellness Program. Each single-session meeting will provide an overview of available federal and NY-based financial assistance and relief; discuss cash flow management strategies; and address as many of participants' questions as possible.
This is an online event. You must register via Eventbrite to receive instructions for joining the meeting.
RSVP:
LOCATION:
***This event will be conducted virtually (online) only.***
Participants must RSVP via Eventbrite to receive instructions for joining the webinar.
PREREQUISITE:
None.
ATTENDANCE RULES:
Registration via Eventbrite required. This event is free, confidential, and open to all professionals in performing arts and entertainment. You may attend any or all dates.
CONTACT NAME:
Rebecca Selkowe
CONTACT EMAIL:
RECURRENCE:
Every Friday in April
DATES:
Friday, Apr 10, 2020,
10:30 am - 11:30 am
Friday, Apr 17, 2020,
10:30 am - 11:30 am
Friday, Apr 24, 2020,
10:30 am - 11:30 am
