The Actors Fund Home Reports Seven Coronavirus Deaths
The Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey has reported seven resident deaths from COVID-19 and with eleven additional residents testing positive for the virus.
In addition, 35-40 of its staff members have tested positive for the virus, or are showing symptoms in line with Covid-19.
The affected staff members, mainly comprised of care-givers, are in quarantine after direct exposure to residents who tested positive. No staff deaths have been reported.
The 116-resident facility, which sits in one of the virus hot spots had early adopted stringent lockdown measures, including airlocks at entrances, to protect its residents and staff.
Jordan Strohl, the retirement home's administrator, told Deadline, "This has been extremely difficult for our entire team. We go to great lengths to take care of our residents and to ensure that they receive quality care. Having a virus like this come into the facility and impact the residents and the Home has been devastating."
He adds, "The Actors Fund team is relentlessly battling this virus. Some of staff who had been out sick have recovered and returned to work. And we expect to see more staff recoveries over the weekend and into next week."
