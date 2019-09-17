Academy at Metrograph. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Presents The 40th Anniversary Screening of HAIR in Celebration of United Artists' Centennial on Saturday, September 21st, 2019, 5:00 PM

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will continue its monthly residency at Metrograph on Saturday, September 21st, 2019, at 5:00 PM with The 40th Anniversary Screening of HAIR in Celebration of United Artists' Centennial. Find out more information here!

Adapting the 1968 countercultural stage smash, Forman and choreographer Twyla Tharp liberate the movie musical, making song and dance emerge organically from their film's locations and settings. John Savage's shy Midwesterner Claude is in New York City on his way to start basic training when he runs into a tribe of hippies who call Central Park their home and who live a life of absolute freedom. Taken under the wing of the group's leader, Berger (Treat Williams), Claude pursues the love of debutante Beverly D'Angelo, the star-crossed affair scored to classic tunes like "Aquarius," "Let the Sunshine In," and the anthemic, rave-up title song.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) began a yearlong residency at Metrograph in July 2017, bringing exciting and entertaining programs to the big screen. Programs in ACADEMY AT METROGRAPH have and continue to feature onstage conversations with filmmakers and scholars of motion pictures, tributes, newsreels, rarely seen clips from past Oscar® ceremonies, and home movies from Hollywood legends. This monthly series highlights unique archival elements, including recent restorations and film prints from the Academy Film Archive by celebrating classic moments from the Academy's 90-year history.





