The 92nd Street Y to Present Takacs Quartet And Julien Labro

Labro joins the quartet for new works by contemporary composers Bryce Dessner and Clarice Assad.

Dec. 16, 2021  

The 92nd Street Y will present Takacs Quartet and Julien Labro, bandoneon, play Bryce Dessner, Clarice Assad, Labro, and more as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on April 20, 2022 at 7:30pm. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences, all concerts are also available for streaming. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

TAKÁCS QUARTET

JULIEN LABRO, bandoneon

Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 7:30 PM

Bandoneon player Julien Labro joins the Takács Quartet for a program blending new works with a Ravel masterpiece. Labro joins the quartet for new works by contemporary composers Bryce Dessner and Clarice Assad, and performs a short solo set displaying the heartbeat of tango. The Takács is featured in Ravel's String Quartet.

Bryce Dessner: Circles for bandoneon and string quartet (NY Premiere)

JULIEN LABRO: Meditation #1 for bandoneon and string quartet (NY Premiere)

SELECTED SOLO WORKS for bandoneon and accordina

RAVEL: String Quartet in F Major

CLARICE ASSAD: Clash for bandoneon and string quartet (NY Premiere)

For more information, visit www.92Y.org.


