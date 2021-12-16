The 92nd Street Y to Present Pablo Sainz-Villegas
Sainz-Villegas will perform selections by Granados, Rodrigo, Tárrega, Albéniz and more.
The 92nd Street Y will present Pablo Sainz-Villegas, guitar, plays Albeniz and more as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on April 2, 2022 at 8pm. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.
Pablo Sainz-Villegas returns to the stage that launched his US career. Performing selections by Granados, Rodrigo, Tárrega, Albéniz and more, this program showcases the brilliant technique, deep musicality and passionate intensity that define the Spanish guitar artform.
ALBÉNIZ: Sevilla
GRANADOS: Danza Española No. 10, "Danza Melancólica"
Danza Española No. 5, "Andaluza"
RODRIGO: Invocación y Danza
Homage to Manuel De Falla -
TÁRREGA: Capricho Árabe
Lágrima
Adelita
ALBÉNIZ: Torre Bermeja - Piezas Características
Mallorca, "Barcarola"
Asturias, "Leyenda"
Suite Española
GIMENEZ: La boda de Luis Alonso
For more information, visit www.92Y.org.