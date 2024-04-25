The 92nd Street Y Will Present Tony Siqi Yun At Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 92nd Street Y will present Tony Siqi Yun, piano on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 7:30 pm at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center.

Twenty-two-year-old pianist Tony Siqi Yun - championed by superstar conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin and blazing through the classical piano world - makes his highly anticipated New York City recital debut on our stage.

The first-prize winner and gold medalist at the inaugural China International Music Competition, Yun has been hailed by Pianist Magazine as "a true poet of the keyboard. Expressive and with his own distinct voice, yet elegant and poised." He performs a dream solo debut program and stunning showcase for his artistry, from Beethoven's "Appassionata" Sonata to Schumann's Symphonic Etudes, and more.

Brahms, Theme and Variations in D Minor, Op. 18b

Beethoven, Piano Sonata in F Minor, Op. 57, "Appassionata"

Busoni, Berceuse, from Elegies, BV249

Schumann, Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13

This concert is under 90 minutes and will be performed without intermission. Visit the hall's lounge following the performance and meet the artist.

The Canadian-born pianist Tony Siqi Yun, Gold Medalist at the First China International Music Competition (2019) and awarded the Rheingau Music Festival's 2023 Lotto-Förderpreis, is quickly becoming a sought-after soloist and recitalist.

During the 2022/23 season, he made his highly acclaimed subscription debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra under the baton of Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and this season, he joins Nézet-Séguin on a US tour with Orchestre Métropolitain, including an appearance at Carnegie Hall. Also in 2023/24, he makes debut appearances at the Colorado Music Festival, the Aspen Festival, the Vail Dance Festival and with the Hamilton (ON) Philharmonic, conducted by Gemma New. Other engagements include Edmonton Symphony and Orchestra Lumos with Michael Stern, the Rhode Island Philharmonic with Joseph Young and the New Jersey Symphony. He performed Márquez's Danzón No. 2 at Lincon Center for American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala. Tony has also appeared with The Cleveland Orchestra, Toronto Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, Orchestre de chambre de Paris and Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

Tony regularly performs solo recitals in both Europe and North America. Recent and future highlights include his debuts at the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie, Gewandhaus Leipzig, Tonhalle Düsseldorf, Philharmonie Luxembourg and in North America at Stanford Live, Gilmore Rising Stars Series, and The 92nd Street Y, New York, with a return visit to the Vancouver Recital Series.

He is a recipient of the Jerome L. Greene Fellowship at the Juilliard School where he studies with Professors Yoheved Kaplinsky and Matti Raekallio.

Tickets start at $30 and are available at https://www.92ny.org/event/tony-siqi-yun.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.