The 92nd Street Y Presents The Living Earth Show And Post:Ballet In LYRA

By: Nov. 22, 2024
The 92nd Street Y Presents The Living Earth Show And Post:Ballet In LYRA Image
The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Lyra, reimagining of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth in a provocative collaborative production from the experimental San Francisco-based guitar/percussion duo The Living Earth Show and contemporary dance company Post:ballet.

This in-person event takes place in Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center on December 14 at 7:30 pm and is co-presented by 92NY's Tisch Music and Harkness Dance Center. Tickets are available here.

The performance features the musicians live onstage with dance video projected, followed by a live solo by Babatunji Johnson to end the evening. Blending music by Samuel Adams, choreography by Vanessa Thiessen, film directed by Post:ballet artistic director Robin Dekkers, and cinematography by Benjamin Tarquin, Lyra explores themes of empathy, technology, and our relationship to the natural world in a stunning new realization of a timeless ancient story.

Program Notes - here

Meet the Artists - here





Videos