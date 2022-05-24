The 92nd Street Y Presents THE BACH-MENDELSSOHN CONNECTION with Cellist Steven Isserlis and Mishka Rushdie Momen

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents The Bach-Mendelssohn Connection, a ten-day festival of concerts and salons that will explore the unexpected or hidden connections between Johann Sebastian Bach and Felix Mendelssohn. The festival will feature Jeremy Denk, Steven Isserlis, and more.

Each performance and evening will explore the inspiration and influence in the world of two genius composers. Each concert will also be available via livestream and available for 72 hours from time of broadcast. Tickets for both the in-person and livestream options are $20-$50 and are available at 92ny.org/bach-festival.

Saturday, June 4, 2022, 8 PM

Kaufmann Concert Hall/Online

Cellist Steven Isserlis performs selections from Bach's Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello. Illuminating Isserlis' performance: a reading from his acclaimed book, The Bach Cello Suites, A Companion. Isserlis is joined for the remainder of the program by Mishka Rushdie Momen. They perform two Mendelssohn works, including the composer's D-Major Sonata - a work Fanny Mendelssohn frequently programmed in her salons, and an ideal platform for Isserlis and Rushdie Momen's artistry.

J. S. BACH: Prelude and Fugue in C-sharp Minor, BWV 849 (from The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I)

J. S. BACH: Selections from Unaccompanied Cello Suites

Reading from Isserlis' The Bach Cello Suites - A Companion

MENDELSSOHN: Variations Concertantes for Cello and Piano, Op.17

MENDELSSOHN: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D Major, Op. 58

"The Bach-Mendelssohn Connection is the vision of our beloved colleague Hanna Arie-Gaifman," said Amy Lam, Vice President, Tisch Music, 92NY. "We're grateful to Hanna for continuing to share her deep musical intellect and passion with us, and for bringing some of classical music's most acclaimed artists to our stage this summer."

"This festival seeks to discover lesser-known connections between two composers from different eras," said Hanna Arie-Gaifman, Director Emeritus, Tisch Center for the Arts, 92NY. "The salons pay tribute to two seldom recognized salonieres - Sara Levi and Fanny Mendelssohn - musicians, composers and performers of rare quality who created the intimate human musical experiences we all crave these days."

The festival will continue with nine more days of music. A full list of performances and dates are listed below. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92NY.org/Concerts.

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.