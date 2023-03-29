The 92nd Street Y Presents CELEBRATING BALANCHINE

The 92nd Street Y, New York announces Celebrating Balanchine: A Screening, Book Reading, Conversation and Performance with filmmaker Connie Hochman, Balanchine ballerina Heather Watts, award-winning author Jennifer Homans, New York City Ballet Principal Dancers Unity Phelan and Tiler Peck, and American Ballet Theater Principal Dancer Calvin Royal III. The evening celebrates the life and legacy of George Balanchine - groundbreaking choreographer and father of American ballet - on April 30, the 40th anniversary of his death. Tickets are available here



The program begins with a screening of Hochman's remarkable documentary In Balanchine's Classroom (88 minutes) , followed by a reading and conversation from Homans' brilliant new book Mr. B, as well as a live performance from one of Balanchine's iconic works. Celebrating Balanchine takes place in 92NY's newly-renovated Buttenwieser Hall, a " storied home of dance."



Balanchine's influence on dance in the 20th century is incalculable - but he had an equal impact as a teacher. Hear this distinguished panel - some of whom knew him personally - on why Balanchine's legacy has endured, what it was like to dance for him, and why there is always more to discover about this enigmatic genius.



Jennifer Homans will be available to sign copies of her book Mr. B: George Balanchine's 20th Century after the talk.



In Balanchine's Classroom courtesy of Zeitgeist Films in association with Kino Lorber.