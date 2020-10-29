The 24 Hour Plays To Stage 24th Annual Gala in December
The gala will be taking place on December 1.
Since 2001, The 24 Hour Plays have brought together extraordinary artists from theater, film and TV to produce an annual celebrity charity event. On December 1, their 20th annual The 24 Hour Plays (virtual) Broadway Gala will feature familiar faces from throughout that history in an unmissable experience where six new plays are written, rehearsed, performed and streamed in 24 hours!
Proceeds from the gala support The 24 Hour Plays year-round non-profit programs, including The 24 Hour Plays National Fellows (our free professional intensive for young theater artists), The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues (over 341 free-to-view socially-distanced theater pieces during the pandemic), productions of The 24 Hour Plays with theater partners worldwide, and subsidized productions for schools and colleges.
DETAILS:
WHEN: Tuesday, December 1st, 2020
8:00 PM EST
WHERE: LIVE in your living room!
Link to be shared with attendees
TICKETS: On sale here - starting at just $30!
