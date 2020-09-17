The 15 More Iconic Broadway Dances Through the Decades
Which Broadway dance number is YOUR favorite?
In the meantime, we're celebrating musical theatre dancing with just a few of the most iconic Broadway dances from decades past.
"Anything Goes" from Anything Goes
Originally choreographed by Robert Alton in 1934
Performed below by the 2011 revival cast (choreography by Kathleen Marshall)
"Blow High, Blow Low" from Carousel
Originally choreographed by Agnes De Mille in 1945
Performed below by the 2018 revival cast (choreographed by Justin Peck)
"Heather on the Hill" from Brigadoon
Originally choreographed by Agnes De Mille in 1947
Performed below in the 1954 film (choreographed by Gene Kelly)
"Too Darn Hot" from Kiss Me Kate
Originally choreographed by Hanya Holm in 1948
Performed below by the 2019 revival cast (choreographed by Warren Carlyle)
"Steam Heat" from The Pajama Game
Choreographed by Bob Fosse in 1954
Performed below in the 1957 film
"Prologue" from West Side Story
Choreographed by Jerome Robbins in 1957
Performed below in the 1961 film
"There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This" and "Big Spender" from Sweet Charity
Choreographed by Bob Fosse in 1966
Performed below in the 1969 film
"Manson Trio" from Pippin
Choreographed by Bob Fosse in 1972
"One" from A Chorus Line
Choreographed by Michael Bennett and Bob Avian in 1975
Performed below by the 2006 revival cast
"Hot Honey Rag" from Chicago
Choreographed by Bob Fosse in 1975
Performed by the 1996 revival cast
"Audition" from 42nd Street
Choreographed by Gower Champion in 1980
Performed below by the 2017 London cast (choreographed by original Dance Assistant, Randy Skinner)
"La Cage Aux Folles" from La Cage Aux Folles
Originally choreographed by Scott Salmon in 1983
Performed below by the 2004 revival cast (choreographed by Jerry Mitchell)
"King of New York" from Newsies
Choreographed by Christopher Gattelli in 2012
"Shakin' the Blues Away" from Holiday Inn
Choreographed by Denis Jones in 2016
Did we miss your favorite? Which Broadway dance number is the most iconic to you?
