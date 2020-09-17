Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Next On Stage Dance

The 15 More Iconic Broadway Dances Through the Decades

Article Pixel

Which Broadway dance number is YOUR favorite?

Sep. 17, 2020  

BroadwayWorld is bringing dancers back to centerstage with NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

Tune in tonight (September 17) and tomorrow (September 18) at 8pm ET to find out which contestants made the Top 8!

WATCH HERE!

In the meantime, we're celebrating musical theatre dancing with just a few of the most iconic Broadway dances from decades past. Check out what made the list and click here for Part 1!

"Anything Goes" from Anything Goes

Originally choreographed by Robert Alton in 1934
Performed below by the 2011 revival cast (choreography by Kathleen Marshall)

"Blow High, Blow Low" from Carousel

Originally choreographed by Agnes De Mille in 1945
Performed below by the 2018 revival cast (choreographed by Justin Peck)

"Heather on the Hill" from Brigadoon

Originally choreographed by Agnes De Mille in 1947
Performed below in the 1954 film (choreographed by Gene Kelly)

"Too Darn Hot" from Kiss Me Kate

Originally choreographed by Hanya Holm in 1948
Performed below by the 2019 revival cast (choreographed by Warren Carlyle)

"Steam Heat" from The Pajama Game

Choreographed by Bob Fosse in 1954
Performed below in the 1957 film

"Prologue" from West Side Story

Choreographed by Jerome Robbins in 1957
Performed below in the 1961 film

"There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This" and "Big Spender" from Sweet Charity

Choreographed by Bob Fosse in 1966
Performed below in the 1969 film

"Manson Trio" from Pippin

Choreographed by Bob Fosse in 1972

"One" from A Chorus Line

Choreographed by Michael Bennett and Bob Avian in 1975
Performed below by the 2006 revival cast

"Hot Honey Rag" from Chicago

Choreographed by Bob Fosse in 1975
Performed by the 1996 revival cast

"Audition" from 42nd Street

Choreographed by Gower Champion in 1980
Performed below by the 2017 London cast (choreographed by original Dance Assistant, Randy Skinner)

"La Cage Aux Folles" from La Cage Aux Folles

Originally choreographed by Scott Salmon in 1983
Performed below by the 2004 revival cast (choreographed by Jerry Mitchell)

"King of New York" from Newsies

Choreographed by Christopher Gattelli in 2012

"Shakin' the Blues Away" from Holiday Inn

Choreographed by Denis Jones in 2016

Did we miss your favorite? Which Broadway dance number is the most iconic to you?

Be sure to tune in for BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage: Dance Edition, Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm ET.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You