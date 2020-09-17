The 15 More Iconic Broadway Dances Through the Decades

Which Broadway dance number is YOUR favorite?

BroadwayWorld is bringing dancers back to centerstage with NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

Tune in tonight (September 17) and tomorrow (September 18) at 8pm ET to find out which contestants made the Top 8!

In the meantime, we're celebrating musical theatre dancing with just a few of the most iconic Broadway dances from decades past. Check out what made the list and click here for Part 1!

Choreographed by Michael Bennett and Bob Avian in 1975

Performed below by the 2006 revival cast

"Hot Honey Rag" from Chicago Choreographed by Bob Fosse in 1975

Performed by the 1996 revival cast

"Audition" from 42nd Street Choreographed by Gower Champion in 1980

Performed below by the 2017 London cast (choreographed by original Dance Assistant, Randy Skinner) "La Cage Aux Folles" from La Cage Aux Folles Originally choreographed by Scott Salmon in 1983

Performed below by the 2004 revival cast (choreographed by Jerry Mitchell) "King of New York" from Newsies Choreographed by Christopher Gattelli in 2012

"Shakin' the Blues Away" from Holiday Inn Choreographed by Denis Jones in 2016

Did we miss your favorite? Which Broadway dance number is the most iconic to you?

Be sure to tune in for BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage: Dance Edition, Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm ET.

