The 15 Most Iconic Broadway Dances Through the Decades
Which Broadway dance is YOUR favorite?
In the meantime, we're celebrating musical theatre dancing with just a few of the most iconic Broadway dances from decades past.
"Dream Ballet" from Oklahoma!
Choreographed by Agnes De Mille in 1943
Performed below in 1979
"Broadway Melody" from Singin' in the Rain
Choreographed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen in 1952
"The Barn Raising" from Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Choreographed by Michael Kidd in 1954
"Dance At the Gym" from West Side Story
Choreographed by Jerome Robbins in 1957
Performed below in the 1961 film
"The Bottle Dance" from Fiddler on the Roof
Choreographed by Jereme Robbins in 1964
Performed below in the 2004 Broadway revival
"Rich Man's Frug" from Sweet Charity
Choreographed by Bob Fosse in 1966
Performed below in the 1969 film
"Mein Herr" from Cabaret
Choreographed by Bob Fosse in 1966
Performed below in the 1972 film
"Turkey Lurkey Time" from Promises, Promises
Choreographed by Michael Bennett in 1968
"I Hope I Get It" from A Chorus Line
Choreographed by Michael Bennett and Bob Avian in 1975
"The Jellicle Ball" from Cats
Choreographed by Gillian Lynne in 1981
Performed below in in the 1998 film
"Our Favorite Son" from The Will Rogers Follies
Choreographed by Tommy Tune in 1991
"Step In Time" from Mary Poppins
Choreographed by Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear in 2004
"Electricity" from Billy Elliot
Choreographed by Peter Darling in 2005
Performed below by the Broadway cast in 2008
"Seize the Day" from Newsies
Choreographed by Christopher Gattelli in 2012
"Pas De Deux" from An American in Paris
Choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon in 2015
Did we miss your favorite? Which Broadway dance number is the most iconic to you?
