The 15 Most Iconic Broadway Dances Through the Decades

Which Broadway dance is YOUR favorite?

Starting next week, BroadwayWorld is bringing dancers back to centerstage with NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION - sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to vote for your favorite contestants! Voting for the top 15 ends for high school nominees on September 8 at midnight and college nominees on September 9 at midnight. Contestants moving on to the next round will be announced on our live shows on September 8 for high schoolers and September 9 for college students.

In the meantime, we're celebrating musical theatre dancing with just a few of the most iconic Broadway dances from decades past.

"Dream Ballet" from Oklahoma!

Choreographed by Agnes De Mille in 1943

Performed below in 1979

"Broadway Melody" from Singin' in the Rain Choreographed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen in 1952 "The Barn Raising" from Seven Brides for Seven Brothers Choreographed by Michael Kidd in 1954 "Dance At the Gym" from West Side Story Choreographed by Jerome Robbins in 1957

Performed below in the 1961 film "The Bottle Dance" from Fiddler on the Roof Choreographed by Jereme Robbins in 1964

Performed below in the 2004 Broadway revival "Rich Man's Frug" from Sweet Charity Choreographed by Bob Fosse in 1966

Performed below in the 1969 film "Mein Herr" from Cabaret Choreographed by Bob Fosse in 1966

Performed below in the 1972 film "Turkey Lurkey Time" from Promises, Promises Choreographed by Michael Bennett in 1968 "I Hope I Get It" from A Chorus Line

Choreographed by Michael Bennett and Bob Avian in 1975

"The Jellicle Ball" from Cats

Choreographed by Gillian Lynne in 1981

Performed below in in the 1998 film

"Our Favorite Son" from The Will Rogers Follies

Choreographed by Tommy Tune in 1991

"Step In Time" from Mary Poppins

Choreographed by Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear in 2004

"Electricity" from Billy Elliot

Choreographed by Peter Darling in 2005

Performed below by the Broadway cast in 2008

"Seize the Day" from Newsies

Choreographed by Christopher Gattelli in 2012

"Pas De Deux" from An American in Paris

Choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon in 2015

Did we miss your favorite? Which Broadway dance number is the most iconic to you?

Have you voted yet for BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage: Dance Edition nominees? What are you waiting for?

