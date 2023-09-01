Texas Drag Ban Bill Put on Pause

ABC13 has reported that a federal judge has issued a temporary injunction against Senate Bill 12, which restricts "sexually oriented performances". Under this law, businesses that host drag shows in the presence of minors would be fined with a civil penalty of up to $10,000 per violation. It would also prevent cities and counties from providing permits and licenses to events that include drag performances. The law was set to go into effect today, Friday, Sept. 1.

The law doesn't specifically mention drag shows, however, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement the bill would prohibit "sexualized performances and drag shows in the presence of a minor."

Brian Klosterboer, attorney at the ACLU of Texas, shared in a statement: "The Texas Drag Ban is stunningly broad in scope and will chill entire genres of free expression in our state... This law flies in the face of the First Amendment. No performer should ever be thrown in jail because the government disfavors their speech, and we are asking the Court to block this affront to every Texan's constitutional rights."

