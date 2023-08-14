Texas-Based VORTEX Repertory Company Sues State Over Drag Ban Bill

Under this law, businesses that host drag shows in the presence of minors would be fined with a civil penalty of up to $10,000 per violation.

Aug. 14, 2023

Texas-Based VORTEX Repertory Company Sues State Over Drag Ban Bill

Texas-based VORTEX Repertory Company has filed a lawsuit against the state over a drag ban bill, American Theatre reports. 

Under this law, businesses that host drag shows in the presence of minors would be fined with a civil penalty of up to $10,000 per violation. It would also prevent cities and counties from providing permits and licenses to events that include drag performances.

The suit alleges that Senate Bill 12 (SB12) violates the civil rights and freedoms of every Texan to express themselves through performance. The law is set to go into effect on September 1.

The Texas Civil Rights Project has filed the suit on behalf of The VORTEX, as well as multiple LGBTQ+ chambers of commerce, and multiple individual performers. The suit alleges that, because of the way the law is written, it would criminalize not only drag performances but also concerts, actors, cheerleaders, wrestlers, and many other forms of entertainment and performance. 

"The VORTEX opposes the passage of SB12 as an attack on our constitutional right of free speech through our artistic expression,” stated VORTEX co-founder and producing artistic director Bonnie Cullum. “This law is broad, hateful, and difficult to interpret and enforce. It threatens my professional career and places me and our nonprofit performing arts company in jeopardy."

Read the original story on American Theatre.

Widely-recognized as the pioneering leader in Austin’s alternative theatre scene, VORTEX Repertory Company was founded in 1988 by University of Texas at Austin graduate students Bonnie Cullum, Steve Bacher, Lurana Donnels O’Malley, and Sean T.C. O’Malley. Forged to create relevant theatrical work and push boundaries of form and content, The VORTEX helped change the palate of what was possible in Austin’s theatre scene.

The VORTEX creates and presents new, innovative performances—world premiere plays, operas, musicals, ritual theatre, and devised collaborations. The VORTEX transgresses conventional theatrical forms with multidisciplinary performances from diverse traditions. Music, film, dance, opera, aerial arts, puppetry, and performance art contribute to the company's vibrant theatre.

Learn more at vortexrep.org.



