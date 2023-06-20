Tessa Lark And Michael Thurber To Perform At Bryant Park Picnic Performances, July 14

Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America season of free, live performances continues with violinist-fiddler Tessa Lark and composer-bassist Michael Thurber on Friday, July 14.

The pair will also be joined by special guest Louis Cato, guitarist/vocalist and bandleader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. This is the second of five extraordinary Carnegie Hall Citywide performances at Bryant Park this summer, which include six-time Grammy Award winner Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (July 7), an album-release show with renowned Mexican vocalist Magos Herrera featuring chamber orchestra The Knights (July 21), newly formed all-star Afro-Colombian group Champe-Soukous Collective (July 28), and South African vocal group and America's Got Talent finalist Ndlovu Youth Choir (August 4).

Attendees may bring their own food or purchase from on-site food and beverage vendors near the Lawn. At all performances, attendees can discover new dishes and celebrate classics from the five boroughs with a rotating line-up of local artisanal vendors curated by Hester Street Fair. Stout NYC offers giant pretzels, gourmet popcorn and other light bites as well as a selection of beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for purchase.

Additional performance information follows below. For the most current information please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.

Performance Details

Friday, July 14 at 7PM

Tessa Lark and Michael Thurber

Tessa Lark, Violin

Michael Thurber, Bass

with Special Guest Louis Cato, Guitar and Vocals

American folk and European classical styles come together with virtuosity, playfulness, and a contagious sense of curiosity in the hands of violinist-fiddler Tessa Lark and composer-bassist Michael Thurber. In music that ranges from works by J. S. Bach to a variety of bluegrass, jazz, Appalachian music, folk songs, and improvised works, their seamless musical partnership has delighted audiences at Caramoor, Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival, and beyond. For this special performance in Bryant Park, they are joined by special guest Louis Cato, the Grammy-nominated guitarist and vocalist widely recognized as the bandleader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

June

June 23 – Emerging Music Festival: THUS LOVE, Psymon Spine, Katy Kirby

June 24 – Emerging Music Festival: Ky Vöss, Seramic, June McDoom, Miss Grit, Dead Tooth

June 30 – Jalopy Theatre: Michael Daves Quintet Ft. Tony Trischka, Yacouba Sissoko, Terrell King

July

July 07 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

July 14 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Tessa Lark + Michael Thurber

July 21 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Magos Herrera Ft. The Knights

July 28 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Champe-Soukous Collective

August

August 03 – Ailey Moves NYC: Ailey II

August 04 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Ndlovu Youth Choir

August 11 – Joe's Pub: Shaina Taub

August 18 – New York City Opera: The Barber of Seville

August 19 – New York City Opera: Alessandro Lora in Concert

August 25 – Accordions Around the World: Diana Burco, Suistamon Sähkö, Ragini Ensemble

August 26 – Roulette Intermedium: Immanuel Wilkins, 75 Dollar Bill, Ka Baird

September

September 01 – The Classical Theatre of Harlem: Langston in Harlem

September 07 – American Symphony Orchestra: American Expressions

September 08 – New York City Opera: Romeo and Juliet

September 09 – Drom: Gaye Su Akyol (U.S. Debut)

September 14 – Harlem Stage: 40th Anniversary Celebration