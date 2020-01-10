Tessa Alves, Zach Adkins and More Join the Cast of Broadway-Bound DIANA
Diana producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group announced today the complete cast for Diana, the upcoming new musical which begins previews on Monday, March 2, 2020, and opens on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th St.). Rehearsals begin on Monday, January 20th.
The complete cast includes Tessa Alves, Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.
They join previously announced Jeanna de Waal as "Diana", Roe Hartrampf as "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles", and two-time Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth".
The common-born princess thrust onto the world stage. The tabloid media utterly captivated by her stunning looks and astonishing vulnerability. The globe's preeminent dynasty teetering on a knife's edge. This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals, and she captured her nation's heart by leading with her own. She was Diana, Princess of Wales, and her legacy will live forever.
Diana brings us face-to-face with one of the 20th century's most compelling figures in this landmark musical event. The musical has book & lyrics by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro and music & lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan (the same writing team behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis), with direction by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), choreography by Olivier Award® winner and Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away) and features an epic and sweeping contemporary score with music supervision and arrangements by Olivier Award winner Ian Eisendrath (Come From Away).
The creative team also includes scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, and casting by Telsey + Company.
The preview performance schedule is as follows:
Mondays at 8 p.m., Tuesdays at 8 p.m., Wednesdays at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m., Thursdays at 8 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.
The regular performance schedule is as follows:
Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Wednesdays at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.
