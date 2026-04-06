Terry Schreiber Founder Of T. Schreiber Studio Dies At Age 89

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Terry Schreiber, beloved acting teacher, father, director, author, and founder of the renowned T. Schreiber Studio, passed away peacefully Friday, April 3, at age 89.

Terry began the T. Schreiber Studio in 1969 with twelve students in a converted loft on the upper east side of Manhattan. As enrollment grew, he began mounting productions in what were the early beginnings of New York City's Off-Off Broadway movement.

Now in its 57th year, the studio has taught thousands of actors and produced over 200 plays following Terry's philosophy that acting training must coincide with performance. The studio's productions and actors received ten New York Innovative Theatre Awards. Terry created The Schreiber Shorts, an annual curated evening of new 10-minute plays.

Terry directed regionally at The Guthrie Theater, Syracuse Stage, Hartman Theatre, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Buffalo Arena Stage, and George Street Playhouse working with Betty Buckley. He started directing in Japan which created a unique opportunity for Edward Norton, who began his acting studies with Terry, exchanging Japanese lessons for professional training. Norton later remarked that the T. Schreiber Studio was an "enormous blessing," and given the diverse acting skills required for modern actors, he "couldn't find these things anywhere else."'

On Broadway, Terry directed the Tony-nominated production of K2, as well as acclaimed productions of The Trip Back Down starring John Cullum and Devour the Snow. Off-Broadway directing included Desire Under the Elms at The Roundabout Theatre and Feedlot at Circle Repertory with Jeff Daniels.

Terry Schreiber was featured in The New Generation of Acting Teachers by Eva Mekler and The Primary Stages Off-Broadway Oral History Project. He is the author of Acting, Advanced Techniques for the Actor, Director and Teacher and Producing on a Short Shoelace.

Born March 7, 1937, in Winona, Minnesota, to Walter and Verona Schreiber, Terry grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota and graduated from the University of St. Thomas where he studied theater and served in the United States Naval Reserve.

In 1960, Terry moved to New York City to pursue his dream of acting, studying with Uta Hagen and Michael Howard. He taught and directed at the studio until 2022. He remained deeply connected with his studio, his students, and the teachers he had the blessing of working with.

Terry is survived by his daughter Katherine (Schreiber) Cullen and former spouse, Sally Dunn. His memorial will be scheduled at a later date.