Terry Knickerbocker Studio Creates Part-Time Introductory Acting Program

The Terry Knickerbocker Studio has created a part-time introductory acting program to complement its full-time training. The new program responds to the growing demand for acting training that acknowledges a wide range of life circumstances of prospective students. Unlike a university acting program that addresses the needs of full-time students only, the Terry Knickerbocker Studio has seen its students increasingly come from a variety of circumstances: a wide range in age; various stages in their careers; varying family obligations; different economic situations. The new program, therefore, supplements the Studio's full-time training by offering greater flexibility.

The part-time program addresses first-year and second-year acting. It is designed to augment the Studio's other programs, which include Conservatory Fundamentals, Conservatory Essentials, and Conservatory Complete. In addition to ongoing acting training, those broader programs include such other areas of focus as movement, voice, clown, emotional processing, and theatre history. Those programs have historically been offered in a full-time Summer Intensive and a full-time Two-Year Conservatory. Both of those full-time offerings will continue unchanged.

“This is the Studio's 10th anniversary year, and it's a great time for us to be offering a more flexible introduction to acting training,” said Terry Knickerbocker, Founder and Studio Director of the Terry Knickerbocker Studio. “I believe strongly that full-time training is vital to realizing an actor's true potential. You wouldn't go to a surgeon who had trained part-time. But some people need an opportunity to assess their potential and to experience learning the craft before they can make a full-time commitment. We, therefore, want to make that opportunity more accessible.”

The new part-time program, which begins in September, is designed to enhance access to acting training – removing some of the time and financial constraints and letting aspiring actors partake in exceptional acting classes. Part-time students will also be able to expand their training to include additional classes such as movement and voice on an “a la carte” basis.

