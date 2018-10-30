Terrence McNally, Andrea Martin, and More Join Lineup for Drama League Gala Honoring Nathan Lane Plus Online Auction Now Live

The Drama League has announced additional special guests for its 35th Annual Benefit Gala: A Musical Celebration of Broadway honoring film, television, theater icon and three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane. Celebrating Nathan Lane's career in theater, film and television, including this last season's Broadway revival of Angels in America, the gala will feature a one-night-only musical tribute in Mr. Lane's honor - the new additions to the roster of program participants are Terrence McNally, Andrea Martin, Billy Eichner, Santino Fontana, Jarrod Spector, Teal Wicks, and Jerry Zaks. Previously announced gala participants include host Matthew Broderick, Christine Baranski, Mark Linn-Baker, Alex Newell, Ernie Sabella, and Susan Stroman.

The Drama League's 2018 Benefit Gala Auction has launched online at www.biddingforgood.com/thedramaleague, featuring twenty once-in-a-lifetime prize packages. The impressive offerings include celebrity experiences with Kerry Washington (American Son), Bobby Cannavale (The Lifespan of a Fact),Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show); Christopher Sieber (The Prom), Christiani Pitts (King Kong); premium seats to the hottest shows on and off Broadway, like Dear Evan Hansen, The Ferryman, The Waverly Gallery, The Lion King, Gloria: A Life and more! Additional packages available includeThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert, a set visit to The Good Fight, luxury vacations to Spain and South Africa, and an all-inclusive trip to the 2019 Masters Golf Tournament, and other specialty items and opportunities.

Just a few highlights include:

POST-SHOW MEET & GREET WITH Kerry Washington AT AMERICAN SON

BACKSTAGE MEET & GREET WITH Bobby Cannavale AT THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT

BACKSTAGE MEET & GREET WITH Stephanie J. Block AT THE CHER SHOW

VIP TICKETS TO THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

ONE-DAY VISIT TO THE SET OF THE GOOD FIGHT

Several items will be featured at the Benefit Gala on November 5, and the auction concludes on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Visit www.biddingforgood.com/thedramaleague to view additional items and place your bids.

The Drama League Benefit Gala and Auction raise funds to support the organization's programming and educational initiatives, including The Drama League Directors Project. This award-winning initiative, which began in 1984 and whose alumni now number over 300, has been instrumental in launching the careers of many acclaimed theater directors.

The black-tie evening, which will also celebrate theater producer Fran Weissler for Visionary Leadership in American Theater, will take place on Monday, November 5, 2018 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in New York City at The Plaza (768 Fifth Avenue). The Gala Co-Chairs are Kathy Henderson, Janet M. Kagan, andJoseph Pizza. Sceneworks Studios is a Major Sponsor of the 2018 Benefit Gala. MAC Cosmetics is the Official Make-Up Partner of The Drama League. Leadership support for The Benefit Gala is also provided by its Vice Chairs: Art Lab LLC, Anna May & Tim Feige, Fearless Productions LLC, Una Jackman & Jay Alix, Mary Jain, Chip & Cindy Murphy, Stan Ponte & John Metzner, and JoAnn & John Weisel. The Benefit Gala Committee members are Bonnie Comley & Stewart F. Lane, Leslie C. Feldman, Robert Jezowski, and The Leo Shull Foundation for the Arts.

Drama League Directors Project alum West Hyler is the director and co-writer of the gala program, with Laura Brandel as assistant director. The 35th Annual Benefit Gala is produced by Drama League Associate Producer Travis LeMont Ballenger with Gala Associate Producer Sean Gorski. The creative team includes David Evans (music direction), Alessandra Marconi (choreography), Timothy Huang (additional lyrics), Melissa Spengler-Winner (production stage management), Nick Kolin (lighting design), Michael Tracey (sound design), Whitney Locher (costume design).

