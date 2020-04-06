Terence Blanchard, Peter Martin & More to Join Tonight's SKAIN'S DOMAIN: AN INTIMATE WEEKLY CONVERSATION
Tonight, beginning at 9:00 p.m. EDT, Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis will host "Skain's Domain: An Intimate Weekly Conversation," a live Zoom video chat open to the public.
Each week on Skain's Domain, Wynton talks with enthusiasm and dedication about a gamut of subjects trivial and serious. Tonight he will discuss the legacy of Ellis Marsalis who passed away on Wednesday, April 1 from complications due to COVID-19.
Joining Wynton tonight will be Terence Blanchard, Peter Martin, Clarence Penn and Joey Alexander.
Jazz at Lincoln Center hopes to accommodate all registrants however those not able to connect on Zoom can join us on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/jazzatlincolncenter.
Wynton will host "Skain's Domain: An Intimate Weekly Conversation" every Monday at 9:00p.m. EDT.
Skain's Domain: An Intimate Weekly Conversation" is open and free to the public. Guests are required to register by visiting https://a.jazz.org/skainsdomain.
Although their hall may temporarily be dark to audiences, Jazz at Lincoln Center is providing resources for cultural nourishment and comfort in these uncertain times. Since 2014, Jazz at Lincoln Center has developed a wealth of audio recordings, video footage, music charts, photos, writings, and interactive material to serve its growing audience of fans, musicians, educators, advocates, students, and scholars.
Jazz at Lincoln Center is making available a robust, curated and frequently updated program of offerings to reach people all over the world and bring the healing power of jazz into homes and communities.
These will be shared for free throughout the entirety of the pandemic with JALC's growing global community of 2 million people, to share in-turn with their friends, family, fans, supporters, companies, and constituencies.
