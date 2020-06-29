Tenor Brian Cheney to Present VIENNESE OPERETTA - Tenor Hits

This Thursday, 7/2, Tenor Brian Cheney is set to perform a concert program of favorites from the world of Viennese Operetta at 7pm EDT on Stageit. Cheney, no stranger to the Viennese repertoire, has performed in the popular Salute to Vienna concert series in nearly all of the greatest concert halls in North America over the past 8 years. Alongside acclaimed pianist, CathyVenable, this special split screen performance is one not to be missed.

Cheney's show of versatility has been on full display these past three months on the Stageit platform. Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the "next great tenor", this versatile singer has impressively shown his flexibility as a performing artist of multiple genres by offering programs ranging from "Verdi & Puccini - Tenor Hits", "Musical Theatre Favorites", "Movie Musicals", to French, English and Italian Art Song all from his home studio in a full HD audio and video experience.

"Viennese Operetta" marks Cheney's third split screen performance with another artist. Cathy Venable, a versatile artist in her own right, is currently serving as Associate Conductor for the first National Tour of Frozen. She has held similar positions in National Tours such as The Phantom of the Opera and The Sound of Music. A classically trained pianist, Venable has served as Assistant Conductor and rehearsal pianist with companies such as Salt Marsh Opera and Light Opera Oklahoma as well as playing in numerous Broadway pits.

Tickets for this event are "pay what you can" and can be purchased at https://www.stageit.com/brian_cheney_cathy_venable/viennese_operetta_tenor_hits/84469

