Telly Leung, Michael McElroy & More Will Raise Their Voices for Find Your Light Foundation in SONGS OF HOPE

This Friday, June 12 (7pm EDT), Jimmy Awards veteran and NYU Tisch School of the Arts student J.R. Heckman will present Songs Of Hope- A Benefit Concert For Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation. The special event will feature Broadway veterans Telly Leung, Crystal Monee Hall, and Michael McElroy who will sing and speak out about the importance of arts education, plus a special appearance by Groban himself.

"Through this concert I hope to create an awareness about the importance of music and arts education in a child's development," says J.R. "Josh Groban's Find Your Light Foundation is an amazing organization that directly supports underserved music and arts programs across the country."

To watch the concert, visit: https://boxcast.tv/channel/songs-of-hope-903187. Be sure to donate to Find Your Light Foundation HERE!