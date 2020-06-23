Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and More Featured on Kristin Chenoweth's FOR THE GIRLS Playlist

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Kristin completed her 'For the Girls' Broadway residency in 2019, which followed the release of her album of the same name.

Tony-winner Kristin Chenoweth has dropped a specially curated 'For The Girls' playlist on Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora!

For the playlist, Cheno has hand-picked some of her favorite songs from this year, featuring a slew of the most powerful female artists in history including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, The Dixie Chicks and more!

Check out the playlist on your preferred streaming service here!

Kristin Chenoweth is best known for her Broadway roles in Wicked, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Tony Award), Promises Promises, and On the Twentieth Century. She also starred on television in shows such as Pushing Daisies (Emmy Award) and Glee.

2020 has been full of AMAZING new music from female artists. Hear some of my absolute favorites of the year so far on my #ForTheGirls playlist on @AppleMusic, @pandoramusic, and @Spotify: https://t.co/sfGwq2WMCW ?? pic.twitter.com/9Uu8ZLvN8J - Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) June 23, 2020

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You