Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier and More Join SHE WILL ROCK YOU at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below will shine bright this Wednesday, February 5th at 9:30pm, with a star-studded cast set to perform new works by female composers and lyricists in support of Maestra Music. Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Ghost), Jeremy Kushnier (Head Over Heels, Jesus Christ Superstar, Ghost), Keri René Fuller (Waitress, CATS National Tour), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables), Haley Swindal (Chicago, Jekyll & Hyde), Madison Lagares (On Your Feet!, School of Rock), Jared Loftin (Gigantic), Amy Lynn (Amy Lynn and the Honey Men), and Sam Middleton (Les Misérables Tour) join the previously announced cast of Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill, Waitress), Alysha Umphress (On the Town, Priscilla Queen of the Desert), and Catherine Ricafort (Spongebob Squarepants, Honeymoon in Vegas, Allegiance).

An all-female band will rock out under the musical direction of Julianne B. Merrill (also playing keys), with Elena Bonomo on drums, Yuka Tadano on bass, and Beth Callen on guitar.

The evening will feature songs by Masi Asare, Britt Bonney, Andrea Daly & Jeff Bienstock, Carmel Dean & Mindi Dickstein, Tina deVaron, Beth Falcone, Jamie Maletz, Janet Noh, Ilene Reid & Michael Heitzman, Zoe Sarnak, Angela Sclafani, Lynne Shankel & Sara Cooper, Rona Siddiqui, and Kathy Sommer & Barry Harman.

She Will Rock You is produced by Jamie Maletz Musicals with proceeds going to Maestra Music, a nonprofit organization founded by Georgia Stitt that exists to support the women who make the music in the musical theater industry.

She Will Rock You plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, February 5th at 9:30pm. Doors open at 9:00pm. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.





