Taste of Times Square Food Festival Will Return For the First Time Since 2019

The Times Square Alliance has announced the return of its Annual Taste of Times Square, one of New York City’s longest-running outdoor food festivals highlighting the global cuisine available in the district.

The festival will take place on Monday, September 9, 2024 from 5 pm to 9 pm – for the first time since 2019.

This year’s Taste of Times Square will feature over 30 participating restaurants, ranging from Mexican, Caribbean, Argentinian, Italian, Indian, American and beyond. In an effort to bring the side street restaurants into the heart of Times Square, for the first time since 2011 the event will take place on Duffy Square and the Broadway Plazas between 45th and 48th Streets. The festival will kick off a month-long promotion of all the restaurants in Times Square celebrating the “happiest hour” with deals and promotions at establishments after 8pm when Broadway is in full swing. More details will be announced.

Participants will have the chance to register a wristband with their credit or debit card at the event to purchase “tastes” at the participating restaurants onsite. All “tastes” will be under $10 with most between $3 and $6.

“Now in its 27th year, we’re thrilled to bring back one of Times Square’s favorite annual traditions and put a spotlight on our individual restaurants and chefs who make up the diverse fabric of the Crossroads of the World,” said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. “With over 200 restaurants and eateries representing over 30 global cuisines, Times Square’s dining scene is certainly an international experience and over the past several years we’ve seen so many new restaurants open in the district. This is the best way we can celebrate them and welcome them to Times Square.”

Participating restaurants and eateries include Applebee’s Grill & Bar, Bacall’s, Blue Fin, Bond 45, Brooklyn Chop House Times Square, Burger & Lobster, Carmine’s, Dim Sum Palace, Ellen’s Stardust Diner, Hard Rock Café New York, Havana Central, Jasmine’s Caribbean Cuisine, Junior’s Restaurant, Lagos TSQ, The Lambs Club, Lillie’s Victorian Establishment, The Long Room, Mari. Ne Handroll, Mermaid Oyster Bar Times Square, Palermo Argentinian Steak House, Pink Taco, Rosie O’Grady’s, Serendipity 3, Sony Hall, Spice Symphony, The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Edition Hotel, Tony’s Di Napoli Restaurant, Toloache, Union Square Events at Marriott Marquis, Virgil’s, and more. The list is subject to change and additions. View the list online on the latest: www.tsq.org/taste.

Taste of Times Square will once again be a food and music festival celebrating those restaurants that also provide live music at their establishments. A full list of entertainment will be announced at a later date.