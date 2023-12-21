Taraji P. Henson 'Almost Had to Walk Way' From THE COLOR PURPLE Over Low Salary; Discusses Income Inequality For Black Actresses

The Oscar-nominated actress plays Shug Avery in the new movie musical.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Taraji P. Henson has revealed that she "almost had to walk away" from The Color Purple due to salary inequality.

While discussing the salary inequality that Black women face in the entertainment industry, Henson said during an interview that her near departure from The Color Purple was a result of not seeing a raise in her income since Proud Mary in 2018.

She names co-stars Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi – who are currently at the beginning of their film careers – as people she aims to pave pathways for in the industry.

"Where's my raise? I haven't seen a raise in my income since Proud Mary and almost had to walk away from Color Purple," she said. "If I don't take a stand, how am I making it easy for Fantasia and Danielle and Halle and Phylicia? Why am I doing this, if it's just for me?"

During the interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Henson went on to reveal that she fired her entire team after wrapping up her long-running series, Empire, when they did not work to lock in any deals for her following the series finale.

"Where is my deal? Where is my commercial? Cookie was top of the fashion game. Where is my endorsement? What did you have set up for after this? That's why y'all haven't seen me in so long. They had nothing set up," she shared.

The interview came after Henson sat down with Gayle King on Sirius XM and broke down how initial deals with film studios made are not what actors actually receive.

"When you hear someone say, 'Oh, such-and-such made $10 million.' No, that didn't make it to their account. Know that off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50%. So do the math. Now we have $5 million. Your team is getting 30% of whatever your team is getting, off of what you gross. Not after what Uncle Sam took. Now do that math. I'm only human."

She continues, "It seems every time I do something and I break another glass ceiling, when it's time to renegotiate, I'm at the bottom again like I never did what I just did and I'm just tired."

Earlier today, the Oscar-nominated actress took to Instagram to thank producer Oprah Winfrey for her support throughout The Color Purple.

"Ms. OPRAH has been nothing less than a steady and solid beacon of light to ALL OF THE CAST of The Color Purple!!! She has provided ENCOURAGEMENT, GUIDANCE and UNWAVERING SUPPORT to us all," her Instagram caption read. "She told me personally to reach out to her for ANYTHING I needed, and I did! It took ONE CALL… ONE CONVERSATION… and ONE DECISION MAKING BLACK WOMAN to make me feel heard."

The Color Purple opens in theaters on December 25. The film also stars H.E.R., Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Ciara, Tamela Mann, Tiffany Elle Burgess, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, and more.

Watch the trailer for The Color Purple here:



