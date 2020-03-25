Take a Songwriting Class on Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom

As a part of #LincolnCenterAtHome, Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Every weekday morning at 10am EDT, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home.

In today's lesson, Ms. Ashley guides learners as they write a song with lyrics, and then sing it! For this workshop, you will need just a sheet of paper and a writing utensil!

Watch live below!





