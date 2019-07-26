Tails of Broadway: Victoria Clark Acts Up with Sir Laurence Olivier!

After a long week of treading the boards, what better way for performers to unwind than with the affection of a furry friend? In BroadwayWorld's Tails of Broadway, photographer Jessica Fallon Gordon is capturing priceless moments between Broadway's brightest stars and their pets.

In this edition, meet Victoria Clark's gorgeous golden retriever, Ollie!

Pet's name: Sir Laurence Olivier, but we call him Ollie.



Origin of name: Famous actor, and he seems a bit like a dog that was a bit of a Rajah in a former life.



Breed: Golden Retriever



How long have you owned: 1.5 years



Adoption story: Our former Golden -Angel -died in early June 2017 at age 15 and we were inconsolable. Bernadette Peters put us in touch with a shelter in MA, Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, and we began a search for a new pet. After two trips to the shelter we came home with Ollie and fell madly in love.



Favorite thing to do with your pet: hike, run, walk, trot, snuggle

The naughtiest thing your pet has done: He makes swimming pools out of his water bowl



What would your pet's catch-phrase be: "Pass the watermelon."



Fun Facts: When we brought Ollie home he weighed 36 pounds and his fur was spotty and mangy and he had some digestive issues. Now he is 61 pounds and his fur is lustrous and thick and he feels great. Nearly all of these issues were solved with love, exercise and diet !



