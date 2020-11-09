TSquared Production Company Announces A MATTER OF POWER, An Evening of New Works
Tune in on November 24 at 7:00 pm on Twitch.
TSquared Production Company, founded in 2018 by Tess Ammerman T. Michael Vest, will host a free live stream of its inaugural New Works Series on Tuesday, November 24 at 7pm EST featuring eight new 5 to 7-minute monologues by theatre artists from the United States and the UK. The live hour-long presentation will take place on the streaming platform Twitch.
For the first installment in this New Works Series, TSquared has asked its authors to explore power dynamics. Who holds the power? Who feels powerless? Why? How can one reclaim power? What does power mean? We felt this to be an interesting topic as we would not only be in the midst of a shift in political power (hopefully) but also coming upon a time of year when we see our families and have to come face to face with the power struggles that annually happen over the dining room table. (Who cuts the turkey? Why is it so important that grandma has to sit in THAT chair?)
The evening will feature works from playwrights Emily Baroz, Darin Frank Earl II, André Fiahlo, Dianna Garten, Allyssa Hynes, E. Dale Smith-Gallo, T. Michael Vest and Kirk White. Monologues will be performed by Tess Ammerman, Adele Batchelder, John Bergeron, Laura Byrne-Cristiano, Alicia Hayes, Emily Miller, Kevin Vislocky and James Weeks. The hour-long presentation be available on TSquared Production Company's Twitch account (https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco).
For more information, visit TSquared Production Company's website: www.tsquaredproductions.org.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Performs 'I Vow to Thee, My Country' at the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance
Ramin Karimloo performed recently at the Royal British Legion's annual Festival of Remembrance, with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall i...
Kanye West Faces $1 Million Lawsuit From Workers on His Opera Production
Kanye West is facing a $1 million lawsuit from workers at his live opera show, which premiered last year....
Jeremy Jordan, Patti Murin, Laura Osnes and More Join THE MAD ONES LAB Road Trip
Jeremy Jordan, Patti Murin, Laura Osnes, and more join Kerrigan-Lowdermilk's celebration of THE MAD ONES Lab this Sunday, November 8 at 7PM in a speci...
VIDEO: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Perform 'White Christmas' From Upcoming Album
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will join forces again for a magical new album 'Together at Christmas', out on Decca ...
Norm Lewis, Nathan Lane, and More Will Star in Stream of ELEGIES FOR ANGELS, PUNKS AND RAGING QUEENS to Benefit BC/EFA
An online revival of the celebrated series of songs and monologues Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens, starring a bevy of Broadway, televisio...
Jason Arrow, Chloé Zuel, Lyndon Watts, and More Will Lead HAMILTON in Australia; Full Cast Announced!
The full company has been revealed for the new Australian production of Hamilton opening at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, beginning 17 March 2021. The Aus...