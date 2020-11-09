TSquared Production Company Announces A MATTER OF POWER, An Evening of New Works

Tune in on November 24 at 7:00 pm on Twitch.

TSquared Production Company, founded in 2018 by Tess Ammerman T. Michael Vest, will host a free live stream of its inaugural New Works Series on Tuesday, November 24 at 7pm EST featuring eight new 5 to 7-minute monologues by theatre artists from the United States and the UK. The live hour-long presentation will take place on the streaming platform Twitch.

For the first installment in this New Works Series, TSquared has asked its authors to explore power dynamics. Who holds the power? Who feels powerless? Why? How can one reclaim power? What does power mean? We felt this to be an interesting topic as we would not only be in the midst of a shift in political power (hopefully) but also coming upon a time of year when we see our families and have to come face to face with the power struggles that annually happen over the dining room table. (Who cuts the turkey? Why is it so important that grandma has to sit in THAT chair?)

The evening will feature works from playwrights Emily Baroz, Darin Frank Earl II, André Fiahlo, Dianna Garten, Allyssa Hynes, E. Dale Smith-Gallo, T. Michael Vest and Kirk White. Monologues will be performed by Tess Ammerman, Adele Batchelder, John Bergeron, Laura Byrne-Cristiano, Alicia Hayes, Emily Miller, Kevin Vislocky and James Weeks. The hour-long presentation be available on TSquared Production Company's Twitch account (https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco).

For more information, visit TSquared Production Company's website: www.tsquaredproductions.org.

