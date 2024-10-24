TRU to Present 'Meet Naked Angels, a Community of Unconventional Artists'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens.

10/25 - Meet Naked Angels, a Community of Unconventional Artists.

In the room: Renée-Michele Brunet (stage manager, music director); Jean Marie McKee (artistic director, 3T programs), Michael C. O'Day and Barbara Matovu (co-creative directors of Tuesdays@9) and Bryant Jager (director of operations). Founded in 1986 as a company-led community of writers, directors, actors, producers and designers, Naked Angels shifted in the 90s to an artistic director model, still maintaining a mission of showcasing new and exciting voices, often outraged and irreverent, that challenged audiences with fresh perspectives of the times. Hear how they have evolved, adapted, and built a solid infrastructure overseeing programs that include Tuesdays@9, New York City's longest-running cold reading series of excerpts from brand new works-in-progress; 1st Mondays free series of monthly full-length readings; as well as 3T educational workshops bringing the arts to schools. Now in its 38th year, what is the secret of its longevity? What do they look for in new works? And how do artists become part of this vibrant creative community? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

More information about upcoming interviews is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing service to the community.