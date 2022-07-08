TRU Community Gathering Via Zoom Will Explore if an Increase in Diverse Shows Has Attracted a More Diverse Audience

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at https://truonline.org/membership/- to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 7/8 - Has an Increase in Diverse Shows Attracted a More Diverse Audience? (Part 2). In the room: Toni Isreal, Founder and CEO and Cherine Anderson, Director of Marketing & Media Relations, for RealEmN Productions, which specializes in the promotion of multicultural film, television and theater projects, with an emphasis on BIPOC voices. Recent credits: For Colored Girls..., Little Girl Blue, Hadestown, MJ, Paradise Square, Pass Over,Jagged Little Pill. With the goal of promoting arts and entertainment to multicultural communities and delivering experiences that encourage diverse audiences to tune in, RealEmN has been busy in this post-COVID season of BIPOC voices on Broadway. Will this season's conscious effort to bring more diverse voices to the stage have a lasting effect? Has it changed the makeup of the commercial Broadway audience? Do this year's Tony Awards indicate a genuine step forward for diversity and inclusion? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/diverse-shows-diverse-audience-2/.

UPCOMING:

Friday 7/15 - The Theater/Film Crossover: The Differences in Development and Financing. In the room: Gordon Firemark of Firemark Entertainment Law and The Podcast Lawyer, LA-based attorney. We'll look at the basic differences of copyright and ownership in film versus theater versus podcasts and new media ... the contrasts in contracts and budgets, including the film industry's multi-party deals involving distributors, banks, completion guarantors and more ... plus a close look at the evolving agreements for podcasts and new media presentations. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/theater-film-crossover/.

Friday 7/22 - Politics and Art: Integrating the Political and the Personal (Part 2). In the room: Chi Ossé, an American politician and activist with an entertainment industry background, council member for NYC's 36th district (parts of central Brooklyn). And the youngest council member ever elected. Police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement were the impetus for Ossé's campaign. How has he addressed these issues, in spite of obstacles? With women's rights now shattered, voting rights obstructed and gay rights threatened, is censorship the next restriction on the horizon? What does Ossé think the future holds for our country in general, and for the arts community in particular? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/politics-and-art-chi-osse/.