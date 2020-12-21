Norm Lewis, Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and More to Appear on Upcoming Episodes of TOKEN THEATRE FRIENDS

Token Theatre Friends announced today plans for 2021, including a new rotation of podcast co-hosts, podcast guests and new editorial team members. Dedicated to building a group of BIPOC theatre arts journalists, Token Theatre Friends will continue welcoming artists, fans and audience members into their growing community.

Token Theatre Friends will welcome Kathlynn Alba, Alexi Chacón, Kelly Hayes, Juan Michael Porter II, Ayanna Prescod, and Alicia Ramírez as paid rotating co-hosts on the Token Theatre Friends podcast. These additions make TTF one of the most diverse theatre arts publications in the country.

"Jose has done hefty work building this exciting publication and podcast into what it is today, and I could not be more honored to be a part of this next phase," shared Alicia Ramírez. "I am thrilled to be part of a platform that has the power to inspire meaningful change, amplify BIPOC voices, and galvanize audiences to support the arts during this critical time in our country."

Kelly Hayes stated, "I am thrilled to be included in a conversation about representation, long overdue in the theatre community. As a longtime fan of Token Theatre Friends, I am excited to be involved in the important conversations both in front and behind the curtains!"

TTF has also announced the writers who have recently joined the editorial staff. Alexi Chacón joins as Managing Editor, Abigail Campoverde joins as Editorial Assistant and Daniel Benitez joins as Research Assistant.

"It is an absolute honor to join the TTF team and work with Jose and others to uplift BIPOC perspectives in theatre and ensure that the stories of our communities are given the attention they deserve," stated Managing Editor Alexi Chacón.

Token Theatre Friends was born from an original idea by Jose Solís who believed BIPOC critics and audience members needed to "see it to be it." In 2018, he partnered with then American Theatre editor Diep Tran to create the first all-BIPOC video series and podcast. The show ran under the TCG umbrella through 2020, when Solís turned it into an independent outlet completely reliant on crowdfunding through Patreon and small grants. To date, in both iterations, Token Theatre Friends has aired over 75 episodes. Notable guests have included John Leguizamo, Heidi Schreck, Donja R. Love, Eva Noblezada, Jeremy O. Harris, Lea Salonga, and William Jackson Harper among others.

Jose Solís shared, "I have never made a lot of money, so I know the worth of a dollar, the difference it makes. A few years ago, I made a tiny bi-weekly salary, that often led me to weekends with nothing but $5 to make it through Monday. And yet every Sunday I saved a dollar for the collection at the Jesuit church I'd started attending, where I'd been welcome with open arms. Often I couldn't buy a coffee to warm up in the winter, a Diet Coke to quench my thirst in the summer, and I walked from Union Square to my apartment in Astoria plenty of times, just to make sure to contribute that weekly buck. No one asked me to do it, no one knew I was doing it. To me that dollar was hope, every week I was reminded I had a little more to get me going."

In an effort to maintain transparency with donors, TTF will now publish a budget with a dollar breakdown to show how Patreon contributions go towards maintaining the site and paying other critics.

The upcoming season of TTF podcast episodes will also feature guest appearances from Lynn Ahrens, Chad Austin, Stephen Flaherty, Norm Lewis, Bianca Marroquín, Stacey Osei-Kuffour and Whitney White. The podcast will air weekly along with bonus episodes, in addition to exclusive content for Patreon contributors at the "Friend Zone" level or above. This exclusive content will include newsletters, episode outtakes, bonus Q&As, AMAs, and more.

