TODAY SHOW Hosts Will Star in MURDER IN STUDIO ONE Reading

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, and NBC News announced that the hosts of TODAY will perform Murder in Studio One. The performance will take place for one day only on Wednesday, April 27 at 2:30 p.m. at the Minetta Lane Theater, Audible's creative home for live performances in New York City. Audible and NBC News will record and release Murder in Studio One as a podcast, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will lead a cast of a dozen NBC News hosts including Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Jenna Bush Hager in this comedic whodunit adaptation that follows two detectives as they crack the case of a mysterious murder. Murder in Studio One will be a reading that is recorded live and released on Audible and NBC platforms with a dedicated segment to air on TODAY. Tickets for Murder in Studio One are on sale at www.audible.com/minettalane and www.today.com/mystery. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

"Building Audible Theater over the past five years has allowed us to experiment with creative live show formats. This iconic cast's one-time performance of Murder in Studio One is a lively addition to our growing repertoire." said Kate Navin, Artistic Producer of Audible Theater. "Although we'll welcome the TODAY hosts to Minetta Lane Theater for one day only, we'll also record live so that TODAY fans across the globe can enjoy intimate access to this original podcast."

Murder in Studio One was written by Norman Corwin and has been adapted with permission from the Norman Administrative Trust.

Award-winning and critically acclaimed Audible performances of captivating stage productions include: Girls & Boys starring Carrey Mulligan, Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup, Legal Immigrant starring Allan Cumming, The Half-Life of Marie Curie starring Kate Mulgrew, Stories by Heart starring John Lithgow, and many more. These plays can be found at: www.audible.com/theater.

HEALTH & SAFETY INFORMATION

Audible Theater values the health and safety of its theatergoers, employees, and performers. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and, as of January 18, 2022, proof of a booster dose for all those eligible in accordance with CDC guidance. Attendees are also required to wear an acceptable face mask at all times.