T.L. Christianson Releases Paranormal Romance 'Carmine: Blood And Thunder'
Author T.L. Christianson has announced the upcoming release of the fourth book in her Shades of Red paranormal romance series, Carmine: Blood and Thunder. Scheduled for release by Myth & Moon Press, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.
Are vampires real? And given the choice...would you choose to turn?
Vampires are the last thing nurse Sofia should be worried about. She's working two jobs and struggling to care for her ailing mom. However, her patient, 98-year-old Mrs. Shaposhnikov, is convinced vampires exist and continually talks about them to anyone who will listen.
Sofia's troubled by the stories, but dismisses them until her patient's family visits from Russia. Among the visitors is tall, dark, and handsome Alexei - Mrs. S's grandson and the man who hired Sofia. Having gotten to know him through email, she can't help but be drawn to the foreigner. However, his superstitious beliefs and behaviors give her pause to pursue something more serious.
After the family returns to Russia, Sofia's patient begins changing drastically for the better. The once feeble and weak old lady seems to be getting younger and stronger by the day. Is there a reasonable explanation for this, or do vampires really exist? Can Sofia and Alexei find a way together, or will their lives lead them in separate directions?
Carmine: Blood and Thunder will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.
Book Details:
Carmine: Blood and Thunder
Shades of Red, Book 4
By T.L. Christianson
Publisher: Myth & Moon Press
Release Date: October 25, 2019
ASIN: B07X29LJKT
Pages: 300
Genre: Paranormal Romance
About the Author:
T.L. lives in Colorado with her husband and two children. She's a graduate from the University of Colorado in Boulder and an avid outdoorswoman. When she's not outside or writing, you'll find her playing the Sims, a new Nancy Drew Mystery or watching some Netflix. For more information or to contact T.L. visit her at www.TLChristianson.com.
Contact:
Website: http://www.TLChristianson.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/christianson_tl
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TLChristiansonpage/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/paranormal-romance-carmine-blood-and-thunder/
Purchase Links:
https://www.amazon.com/Carmine-Blood-Thunder-Shades-Book-ebook/dp/B07X29LJKT/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill ... (read more)
Newcomer Sam Tutty To Lead DEAR EVAN HANSEN West End; Additional Casting Announced
The West End premiere of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen has found its Evan!... (read more)
Zack Zaromatidis and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith to Lead BANDSTAND on Tour
Work Light Productions announces the casting for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Bandstand... (read more)
Angela Lansbury Will Lead Roundabout's Benefit Reading of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
Roundabout Theatre Company will present a one-night only Benefit Reading of Oscar Wilde's beloved comedy The Importance of Being Earnest starring the ... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look At Renee Rapp In MEAN GIRLS On Broadway
Her name is Renee Rapp, and she is a massive deal.... (read more)
WAITRESS's Colleen Ballinger Brings Miranda Sings to the Broadway Stage!
The diner was treated to a special guest last night as Waitress star Colleen Ballinger took to the stage as Miranda Sings during the production's post... (read more)