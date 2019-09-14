T.L. Christianson Releases Paranormal Romance 'Carmine: Blood And Thunder'

Author T.L. Christianson has announced the upcoming release of the fourth book in her Shades of Red paranormal romance series, Carmine: Blood and Thunder. Scheduled for release by Myth & Moon Press, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Are vampires real? And given the choice...would you choose to turn?

Vampires are the last thing nurse Sofia should be worried about. She's working two jobs and struggling to care for her ailing mom. However, her patient, 98-year-old Mrs. Shaposhnikov, is convinced vampires exist and continually talks about them to anyone who will listen.

Sofia's troubled by the stories, but dismisses them until her patient's family visits from Russia. Among the visitors is tall, dark, and handsome Alexei - Mrs. S's grandson and the man who hired Sofia. Having gotten to know him through email, she can't help but be drawn to the foreigner. However, his superstitious beliefs and behaviors give her pause to pursue something more serious.

After the family returns to Russia, Sofia's patient begins changing drastically for the better. The once feeble and weak old lady seems to be getting younger and stronger by the day. Is there a reasonable explanation for this, or do vampires really exist? Can Sofia and Alexei find a way together, or will their lives lead them in separate directions?

Carmine: Blood and Thunder will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.

Book Details:

Carmine: Blood and Thunder

Shades of Red, Book 4

By T.L. Christianson

Publisher: Myth & Moon Press

Release Date: October 25, 2019

ASIN: B07X29LJKT

Pages: 300

Genre: Paranormal Romance

About the Author:

T.L. lives in Colorado with her husband and two children. She's a graduate from the University of Colorado in Boulder and an avid outdoorswoman. When she's not outside or writing, you'll find her playing the Sims, a new Nancy Drew Mystery or watching some Netflix. For more information or to contact T.L. visit her at www.TLChristianson.com.

