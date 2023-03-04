TILTED AXES: MUSIC FOR MOBILE ELECTRIC GUITARS to Present SPRING THING This Month

On Monday, March 20, 5:00pm-6:00pm, TILTED AXES: MUSIC FOR MOBILE ELECTRIC GUITARS will present SPRING THING, a musical performance and procession in Cooper Square Triangle Park and East Village environs.

The performance location is Cooper Square Triangle Park and the environs, 3rd Ave to 4th Ave., E 6th St. to E 7th St., Astor Place & Lafayette St. Presented by NYC DOT Public Space Programming.

TILTED AXES: MUSIC FOR MOBILE ELECTRIC GUITARS is an orchestra of guitarists and percussionists led by composer and performer Patrick Grant since its premiere on the winter solstice 11 years ago. Flexible in number, the group performs original music by diverse composers untethered via portable mini-amps strapped over their shoulders. The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by urban street band tradition, avant-garde theater, and ancient music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change the community conversation.

TILTED AXES is a project of Peppergreen Media and is powered by Vox Amplification courtesy of KORG USA. Thank you to our performance partners: our choreographer Christopher Caines, Alchemical Studios NYC, Astor Place Hair Stylists, and everyone else involved. Visit us online to find out more about our ensemble and about our upcoming performances! - www.tiltedaxes.com

Tilted Axes is a Public Space Programming Partner. Please visit: http://www.nyc.gov/publicspaceprogramming