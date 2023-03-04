Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TILTED AXES: MUSIC FOR MOBILE ELECTRIC GUITARS to Present SPRING THING This Month

The performance will take place on Monday, March 20.

Mar. 04, 2023  

TILTED AXES: MUSIC FOR MOBILE ELECTRIC GUITARS to Present SPRING THING This Month

On Monday, March 20, 5:00pm-6:00pm, TILTED AXES: MUSIC FOR MOBILE ELECTRIC GUITARS will present SPRING THING, a musical performance and procession in Cooper Square Triangle Park and East Village environs.

The performance location is Cooper Square Triangle Park and the environs, 3rd Ave to 4th Ave., E 6th St. to E 7th St., Astor Place & Lafayette St. Presented by NYC DOT Public Space Programming.

TILTED AXES: MUSIC FOR MOBILE ELECTRIC GUITARS is an orchestra of guitarists and percussionists led by composer and performer Patrick Grant since its premiere on the winter solstice 11 years ago. Flexible in number, the group performs original music by diverse composers untethered via portable mini-amps strapped over their shoulders. The project takes on aspects of spectacle informed by urban street band tradition, avant-garde theater, and ancient music. It takes music out into the world and seeks transformative situations meant to change the community conversation.

TILTED AXES is a project of Peppergreen Media and is powered by Vox Amplification courtesy of KORG USA. Thank you to our performance partners: our choreographer Christopher Caines, Alchemical Studios NYC, Astor Place Hair Stylists, and everyone else involved. Visit us online to find out more about our ensemble and about our upcoming performances! - www.tiltedaxes.com

Tilted Axes is a Public Space Programming Partner. Please visit: http://www.nyc.gov/publicspaceprogramming



Related Stories
Photos: Mulvaney, Daley, Ghee, and More Walk PFLAG Gala Red Carpet Photo
Photos: Mulvaney, Daley, Ghee, and More Walk PFLAG Gala Red Carpet
On Friday, March 3rd, PFLAG celebrated 50 years of leading with love at a spectacular gala event in the city where it all started. The iconic organization—best known for supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people, parents, families and allies—was founded in March 1973. Fifty years later celebrity performers, presenters, and honorees joined PFLAG leaders, allies, advocates, and corporate leaders to celebrate PFLAG’s historic impact. Check out the red carpet photos here!
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOFs Matt De Rogatis Takes Over Our Instagram Today! Photo
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF's Matt De Rogatis Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Matt De Rogatis takes you behind the scenes of Ruth Stage's production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof!
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Through October 2023 Photo
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Through October 2023
Due to popular demand, tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are now on sale through October 29, 2023.
SOME LIKE IT HOT Welcomes 380+ NYC Public School Students Photo
SOME LIKE IT HOT Welcomes 380+ NYC Public School Students
Situation Project, in partnership with the producers of Some Like It Hot, welcomed more than 380 NYC public school students and their teachers to attend a matinee performance of Some Like It Hot on Broadway.

More Hot Stories For You


THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Through October 2023THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Through October 2023
March 3, 2023

Due to popular demand, tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are now on sale through October 29, 2023.
SOME LIKE IT HOT Partners with Situation Project to Bring 380+ NYC Public School Students to First Broadway ShowSOME LIKE IT HOT Partners with Situation Project to Bring 380+ NYC Public School Students to First Broadway Show
March 3, 2023

Situation Project, in partnership with the producers of Some Like It Hot, welcomed more than 380 NYC public school students and their teachers to attend a matinee performance of Some Like It Hot on Broadway.
World Premiere Musical ON CEDAR STREET & More Set for Berkshire Theatre Group 2023 Summer SeasonWorld Premiere Musical ON CEDAR STREET & More Set for Berkshire Theatre Group 2023 Summer Season
March 3, 2023

Berkshire Theatre Group has announced BTG’s Full 2023 Summer Season, plus select casting. See details about the productions, and how to purchase tickets!
Video: Get a First Listen to the 28-Piece Orchestra for DEAR WORLD at New York City Center Encores!Video: Get a First Listen to the 28-Piece Orchestra for DEAR WORLD at New York City Center Encores!
March 3, 2023

Get a first listen to the 28-piece orchestra for Dear World, coming to New York City Center Encores! this month.
Photos: André De Shields Reprises his Role of The Wiz at Ode to Black Broadway with the Brooklyn NetsPhotos: André De Shields Reprises his Role of The Wiz at Ode to Black Broadway with the Brooklyn Nets
March 3, 2023

See photos of Tony Award winner André De Shields reprising his role as The Wiz at the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucs game at Barclays Center, Brooklyn.
share