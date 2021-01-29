THREE HOTELS Starring Bobby Cannavale and Marisa Tomei Available to View for One More Day

Theatre fans still have a chance to catch the powerhouse performances delivered by two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale and Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei in the virtual reading of Jon Robin Baitz's Three Hotels, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The free stream, directed by Moisés Kaufman and produced by his Tectonic Theater Project, can be viewed at broadwaycares.org/threehotels2021 through 11:59 pm Eastern on Saturday, January 30.

After premiering on January 26, the reading has raised $102,914 so far for Broadway Cares through donations made by viewers. The first $50,000 in donations were matched dollar-for-dollar by generous Broadway Cares supporters The Dream Alliance.

Broadway Cares is the philanthropic heart of Broadway. Every dollar donated from the stream will help those across the country affected by COVID-19, HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses receive groceries and medication, health care and hope.

Kaufman, who founded Tectonic Theater Project with his husband, Jeff LaHoste, in 1991, describes Cannavale and Tomei's work as "spectacular" as Baitz's thought-provoking piece leaves a lasting impression.

"This play manages to capture something profound about our culture," Kaufman says in his introduction to the virtual reading. "It does so by looking at the lives of a married couple in turmoil. The characters are raw and frank, and it is exquisite to listen to them."

Three Hotels, inspired by true events from the 1970s, takes audiences to separate hotel rooms set in Morocco, the Virgin Islands and Mexico, where a businessman who sells defective baby formula in third world markets and his wife deal with loss and the toll that a life in corrupt international business has taken on them.

Baitz, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, says the piece, originally written for a public television production in 1991, rings true in today's world.

"Revisiting the play almost 30 years later, I'm struck by how, at this moment, we're confronting the tragic aftermath of what happens when the greed and failure of empathy depicted here turned into actual policy," Baitz says.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

